Nakamoto and KindlyMD Merger Completed and Launch Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

PANews reported on August 15th that Bitcoin holding company Nakamoto and Utah-based KindlyMD have completed their merger and launched a Bitcoin financial strategy. BTC Inc. co-founder David Bailey will serve as the company's CEO. In May of this year, the two companies stated their goal to increase their Bitcoin holdings and the number of Bitcoins per share (known as "Bitcoin yield") through various equity, debt, and other issuance methods. The merged company will operate under the name KindlyMD.

