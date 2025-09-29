Nate Geraci: The next few weeks will be crucial for spot cryptocurrency ETFs

PANews reported on September 29th that Nate Geraci, president of investment advisory firm NovaDius Wealth Management, wrote on the X platform: "The coming weeks will be crucial for spot cryptocurrency ETFs, as the US SEC's final deadlines for multiple applications are approaching. This week, the Canary spot Litecoin ETF application will face its deadline. Subsequently, SOL, DOGE, XRP, ADA, and HBAR will also see their final decisions (although the SEC may approve any or all of them at any time)."
