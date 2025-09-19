Bitcoin’s recovery steadied the wider crypto market after the asset bounced from support near $111,000 last week. By the start of this week, it traded above $117,000 ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting. As Bitcoin held ground, altcoins pushed higher and helped lift total market capitalization above $4.2 trillion. Among the biggest stories, BNB [...] The post Nexchain Presale Surges Toward $11M as BNB Hits $1K and Altcoins Rally appeared first on Blockonomi.Bitcoin’s recovery steadied the wider crypto market after the asset bounced from support near $111,000 last week. By the start of this week, it traded above $117,000 ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting. As Bitcoin held ground, altcoins pushed higher and helped lift total market capitalization above $4.2 trillion. Among the biggest stories, BNB [...] The post Nexchain Presale Surges Toward $11M as BNB Hits $1K and Altcoins Rally appeared first on Blockonomi.

Nexchain Presale Surges Toward $11M as BNB Hits $1K and Altcoins Rally

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/19 23:20
NEAR
NEAR$3.141+3.25%
Binance Coin
BNB$983.43-0.78%

Bitcoin’s recovery steadied the wider crypto market after the asset bounced from support near $111,000 last week. By the start of this week, it traded above $117,000 ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting. As Bitcoin held ground, altcoins pushed higher and helped lift total market capitalization above $4.2 trillion. Among the biggest stories, BNB crossed $1,000 for the first time, while Nexchain’s presale advanced toward its $11 million stage target.

Nexchain Presale Progress

Nexchain has become one of the most active presale projects in 2025. In Stage 27, tokens are priced at $0.108 with a confirmed listing of $0.30. That gap points to a projected 278% return at launch. More than $10.30 million has already been raised, closing in on the $11.02 million goal.

The allocation structure favors public buyers while also setting aside tokens for liquidity, development, marketing, and staking pools. Team allocations are subject to vesting, limiting immediate supply pressure and supporting long-term growth. This approach balances funding needs with sustainability, making Nexchain one of the best crypto presales to watch this year.

Rewards and Community Value

Nexchain has linked token holding directly with rewards. Ten percent of gas fees collected on the network are distributed daily to users who store NEX in private wallets. The process is automatic, requiring no additional action. This design ties adoption to direct benefits for participants and encourages long-term holding.

The NEX token also serves as a governance asset, giving holders voting rights on project decisions. Combined with its payment and staking roles, this utility positions Nexchain as one of the best crypto for long term participation in 2025.

Market Update: Altcoins Gain Ground

As Bitcoin’s dominance eased, several altcoins posted strong daily gains. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) rose 14%, M advanced 13%, while AVAX and SUI added 9% and 8% respectively. HYPE, BCH, HBAR, LINK, SOL, DOGE, and ADA also moved higher, with gains of up to 6%.

BNB added 4.5% to break through the $1,000 barrier for the first time. Ethereum traded near $4,600, and XRP hovered around $3.1. Altcoin strength pushed the total market value $60 billion higher in just one day.

Nexchain’s Roadmap Ahead

The Nexchain roadmap extends beyond presale success. In 2025, the team will roll out the Nexpolia testnet, launch its governance model, and distribute rewards through a $5 million community airdrop. Stability upgrades later in the year are intended to prepare for mainnet readiness.

 

In early 2026, Nexchain plans to introduce a public beta and expand through exchange listings and DeFi integrations. This sequence of milestones gives it a path from presale stage to full adoption, setting it apart from many upcoming new crypto coins with limited delivery records.

Why Nexchain Leads Presales in 2025

Market rallies often drive attention to tokens with short-term momentum, but Nexchain’s progress comes from a clear model of speed, security, and community participation. Its presale has already crossed $10 million, its listing price is nearly triple the current stage rate, and its revenue-sharing system delivers daily rewards.

For investors searching for the best crypto to buy now or the best crypto for 10x gains in 2025, Nexchain continues to stand out as one of the most promising upcoming crypto projects of the year.

Learn more about the Nexchain presale here:

Website: nexchain.ai/

X: x.com/nexchain_ai

Telegram: t.me/nexchain_ai

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/nexchainai/

The post Nexchain Presale Surges Toward $11M as BNB Hits $1K and Altcoins Rally appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MetaMask MASK token komt sneller dan verwacht, zegt Lubin

MetaMask MASK token komt sneller dan verwacht, zegt Lubin

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Ethereum-oprichter en ConsenSys-CEO Joseph Lubin bevestigde in een interview dat er een eigen token voor MetaMask in de maak is. Het gaat om de MASK-token, die “eerder kan komen dan veel mensen nu verwachten.” Volgens Lubin hangt de lancering nauw samen met de verdere decentralisatie van onderdelen van het MetaMask-platform. Wat zegt Joseph Lubin? Lubin gaf geen exacte datum, maar benadrukte dat het token “significant verbonden is aan de decentralisatie” van MetaMask. Daarmee krijgt de langlopende speculatie rond een mogelijke airdrop of tokenuitgifte opnieuw brandstof. MetaMask-co-founder Dan Finlay zei eerder dat een eventuele lancering altijd direct in de wallet zelf gecommuniceerd wordt, om nepnieuws en scams te vermijden. De timing is opvallend: de cryptomarkt kent op dit moment een relatief soepel regelgevend klimaat. Dat kan de uitgifte van een utility- of governance-token vergemakkelijken. @MetaMask token is confirmed @ethereumJoseph confirm this in recent interview $MASK Is coming sooner than expected In previous post he also mentioned “MetaMask and Linea are cooking somETHing” Airdrop to $LINEA holders R u ready for $MASK ? Like RT https://t.co/Xd1kLPseNL pic.twitter.com/5CbVudCBB3 — CryptoTelugu (@CryptoTeluguO) September 19, 2025 Decentralisatie en gebruikstoepassing MetaMask is uitgegroeid tot de populairste self-custodial wallet, met meer dan 30 miljoen maandelijkse actieve gebruikers. Het fungeert als toegangspoort tot Ethereum en andere EVM-netwerken, en wordt breed gebruikt voor DeFi-apps, NFT’s en tokenhandel. Een eigen token kan verschillende functies krijgen: Governance over wallet-features of integraties Beloningen voor actieve gebruikers of swap-participanten Ondersteuning van de bredere infrastructuur, waaronder de layer-2 Linea (eveneens van ConsenSys) Community-leden speculeren al langer dat een airdrop voor trouwe gebruikers waarschijnlijk is. Bekende airdrop-trackers, zoals Crypto Telugu, stellen dat MASK “binnenkort” kan landen en mogelijk gekoppeld wordt aan Linea-activiteit. Nieuwe producten: mUSD en betaalkaart De mogelijke tokenlancering komt niet op zichzelf. MetaMask breidde dit jaar zijn ecosysteem fors uit: mUSD stablecoin, volledig gedekt door dollars en Treasuries, geïntegreerd in de wallet. MetaMask Card, ontwikkeld met Mastercard en Baanx, waarmee crypto direct aan de kassa besteed kan worden. Een dedicated Linea-pagina in de wallet, waar dApps, NFT’s en tokens op dit layer-2 netwerk zichtbaar zijn. Deze stappen laten zien dat ConsenSys MetaMask verder wil positioneren als financieel platform, niet enkel als wallet. Een token past in die strategie, zeker als het governance en community-betrokkenheid vergroot. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn goede tijden voor crypto. Jerome Powell van de Federal Reserve heeft voor het sinds 2024 de rentes verlaagt, en dit is in principe een positief economisch signaal. Vaak wordt zo’n verandering gevolgd door stijgingen op de markten. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in… Continue reading MetaMask MASK token komt sneller dan verwacht, zegt Lubin document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Wat betekent dit voor gebruikers? Concreet hoeven gebruikers nu niets te doen. Lubin heeft geen distributiedetails of criteria gedeeld. Mocht er een airdrop komen, dan wordt dit volgens de MetaMask-founders “altijd binnen de app” aangekondigd. De komst van een MASK-token kan wel grote impact hebben op de markt. Door de enorme gebruikersbasis zou een uitgifte in de buurt kunnen komen van de grootste airdrops tot nu toe. Voor ConsenSys kan het bovendien een manier zijn om de macht verder te decentraliseren en de community nauwer te betrekken bij de ontwikkeling van MetaMask. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht MetaMask MASK token komt sneller dan verwacht, zegt Lubin is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01672-4.34%
Union
U$0.014039+5.67%
LINEA
LINEA$0.03034+16.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 22:31
Share
SEC chair backs rule to let companies ditch quarterly earnings reports

SEC chair backs rule to let companies ditch quarterly earnings reports

SEC Chairman Atkins said on Friday that his agency plans to push forward a rule change to give companies the option to ditch quarterly earnings reports. He confirmed this live on CNBC’s Squawk Box, saying, “I welcome that posting by the president, and I have talked to him about it.” This move follows Donald Trump’s […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.455-2.89%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185042-7.15%
Movement
MOVE$0.1273-6.80%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 22:42
Share
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.10829-25.02%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001879-3.34%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share

Trending News

More

MetaMask MASK token komt sneller dan verwacht, zegt Lubin

SEC chair backs rule to let companies ditch quarterly earnings reports

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Fed Decision Fails to Convince Bitcoin Bulls! Options Bulls Prepare for a BTC Drop!

Shiba Inu in Salvage Mode as Burn Rate Rockets 1,431%