Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 18)

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/18 18:00
Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode

Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 18, 2025!

Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination.

Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to global payment systems, Ethereum and Bitcoin treasuries in the billions of dollars, and Google building its own blockchain.

Bitcoin has an all-time growth of over 180,000,000%, Dogecoin over 43,000%, and some of the newest presale coins often pump 10x, 100x, or even 1,000x on rare occasions.

Explosive potential is probably the single best description for what we’re seeing today in crypto.

Quick Picks for Coins with Explosive Potential

If you’re looking for the most recent insights on the next crypto to explode, stay tuned. We update this page frequently throughout the day, as we get the latest and greatest insider insights for chart sniffers and traders looking for the next coin to explode.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk investment, and you may lose your capital. Our content is informational only, and it does not constitute financial advice. We may earn affiliate commissions at no extra cost to you. Trump-Backed Thumzup Media Buys 7.5M Dogecoin for $2 Million: Meme Coins Back on the Menu as Maxi Doge Is Next Crypto to Explode

September 18, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Thumzup Media, a Trump-backed company, has just bought $2M worth of Dogecoin. It plans to buy DogeHash, a mining operation, and expand its crypto presence in the space.

The company is also building a Crypto Advisory Board and two weeks ago, it projected $103M annual revenue from Dogecoin mining. Clearly, the focus on Dogecoin is doing them a world of good.

Last but not least, a $DOGE ETF is set to launch today, and Dogecoin is already pricing in these developments. Its trading volume shot up by 28% in the last day, with a 3.5% increase in its market cap to $42B.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is a new meme coin on presale that’s perfectly positioned to ride the oncoming hype and potential rally. Dogecoin’s younger cousin is determined to dethrone the king with the power of Red Bull,  200-pound PRs, and crypto smarts.

Our Maxi Doge price prediction claims a 831% price increase by the end of 2025, so get in while you can!

Solana Price Surges as Snorter Token ($SNORT) Is the Next Crypto to Explode

September 18, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Solana’s price is looking ready for its next big move, with on-chain data showing a lot of new people are getting into the game. The number of unique wallets making a transaction for the first time has jumped 16% in a week.

Number of new $SOL addresses.

This new interest is reflected in social media chatter. Solana’s social dominance, as measured by its online mentions compared to other coins, is on the rise, indicating that it’s capturing a growing share of attention.

With all this positive momentum, analysts are predicting that $SOL could break past its recent consolidation and reach resistance at $248.50, potentially even rallying toward $270.18.

The Solana buzz is creating a lot of excitement for projects on its network. One such project is Snorter Token ($SNORT). It’s a utility-backed token for a Telegram-based trading bot that helps you with automated trading and spotting new tokens.

It’s an interesting combo of meme culture and real-world usefulness, and it’s already raised over $3.9M in its presale.

Take a deeper whiff of what $SNORT’s all about.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-18-2025/

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-18-2025/
