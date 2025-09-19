Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions

Nubank Vice-Chairman Roberto Campos Neto said the bank will test stablecoin credit card payments, as adoption of stablecoins accelerates across Latin America.

Nubank, Latin America’s largest digital bank, is reportedly planning to integrate dollar-pegged stablecoins and credit cards for payments.

The move was disclosed by the bank’s vice-chairman and former governor of Brazil’s central bank, Roberto Campos Neto. Speaking at the Meridian 2025 event on Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of blockchain technology in connecting digital assets with the traditional banking system.

According to local media reports, Campos Neto said Nubank intends to begin testing stablecoin payments with its credit cards as part of a broader effort to link digital assets with banking services.

