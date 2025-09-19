Nvidia invests $5B and emerges as key customer for Intel server CPUs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 07:16
Key Takeaways

  • Nvidia announced a $5B investment in Intel while becoming a major server CPU customer.
  • The partnership expands on 2024’s CPU-GPU collaboration to meet growing AI infrastructure demand.

Nvidia has emerged as a significant customer for Intel’s server CPUs and announced plans to invest $5 billion in the company, marking a strategic shift in the chip industry’s supply chain dynamics.

The partnership builds on a multi-year collaboration announced in 2024 to co-develop integrated CPU-GPU solutions for data centers and PCs, including custom x86 processors from Intel paired with Nvidia’s NVLink technology.

This relationship positions Nvidia as a key buyer of Intel’s server processors, potentially providing a boost to Intel’s foundry business amid surging demand for AI-optimized hardware infrastructure.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nvidia-intel-server-cpu-partnership/

