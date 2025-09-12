OnRe Launches Points Program

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 05:10
RealLink
REAL$0.06407+2.41%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001675-1.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01429-0.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01598-4.61%
Orca
ORCA$2.341-0.25%

OnRe, the onchain asset manager delivering institutional-grade yield to DeFi, today launched OnRe Points, a rewards program designed to incentivize meaningful participation in the ONyc ecosystem. Unlike traditional liquidity mining, OnRe Points reward genuine capital efficiency by tracking how ONyc is actively deployed across DeFi protocols, strengthening its utility as Solana’s premier collateral asset.

Rewarding Capital Efficiency

OnRe points mark a shift from passive token farming to active ecosystem building. By rewarding ONyc’s deployment across DeFi protocols, the program creates a direct link between user activity and ecosystem growth.

Multi-Tiered Rewards for DeFi Strategies

Points accrue daily with strategic multipliers that reward DeFi participation:

  • Base Holding (1x): 1 point per ONyc per day for asset holders, providing baseline rewards while accessing real-world yield from reinsurance performance.
  • Liquidity Provision (2x): Double rewards for providing ONyc liquidity on leading Solana DEXs including Kamino, Orca, and Raydium. LPs support deeper markets and tighter spreads, earning both multipliers and trading fees.
  • Lending and Borrowing (3x): Triple rewards for supplying ONyc as collateral to lending protocols like Kamino and Loopscale. Advanced users deploying looping strategies receive multipliers that scale with leverage, rewarding capital efficiency through recursive deposits that boost yields while maintaining exposure to ONyc.
  • Yield Trading (4x): Maximum rewards for providing liquidity and holding YT-ONyc on Exponent. YT (Yield Tokens) give LPs the ability to speculate on the future yield of the underlying asset.

Bonus campaigns will add extra rewards tied to social engagement, partnership launches, and community participation, giving users more ways to earn while driving deeper utility for ONyc.

Designed for the Future of DeFi

The program’s transparent structure allows users to optimize strategies while contributing to ONyc’s growth. OnRe Points demonstrate how strategic capital deployment creates compounding benefits, ensuring participants who contribute most to ecosystem liquidity and utility are rewarded proportionally.

Immediate Availability

OnRe Points are live today across all supported strategies. Users can begin earning immediately, with real-time tracking in the Obre app showing ONyc positions, points, and onchain activity in one place. Participants can monitor their progress and adjust strategies as new opportunities emerge: https://app.onre.finance/.

The program underscores OnRe’s commitment to building sustainable DeFi infrastructure where genuine utility drives long-term value creation, ensuring early adopters capture maximum benefit from ONyc’s expanding ecosystem.

About OnRe

OnRe is a leading onchain asset manager using yield-bearing assets to underwrite reinsurance, bringing stable, institutional-grade returns to DeFi. By connecting the $750B global reinsurance market with blockchain technology, OnRe provides investors access to structured products designed to deliver consistent yield across market cycles, opening a market that has historically been out of reach. Its flagship product, ONyc, is a multi-collateral, yielding dollar asset backed by reinsurance premiums, a $1.2T market the team has underwritten for more than a decade. Liquid, scalable, and fully composable, ONyc delivers resilient, uncorrelated returns and is positioned to become the preferred collateral asset across all of DeFi.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/onre-points-program-defi-rewards/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin’s ETF brings new hype, but Rollblock’s $0.068 presale, 30% revenue share, and 60% token burns make its 20x growth target far more compelling for 2025.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.96+2.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09714-2.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01425-0.90%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 05:30
Share
Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

The post Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 11 September 2025 | 22:00 Tapzi’s presale is attracting investors with its scalable, skill-based blockchain gaming platform. Find out why it could rival CRO in 2025. Ever looked back at early entries like Solana at $0.20 or CRO below $0.03 and thought, “What if I got in then?” 2025’s GameFi narrative may have already found its version of that story with Tapzi ($TAPZI), a skill-based Web3 gaming token priced at just $0.0035 in its ongoing presale. Designed to disrupt the luck-heavy gaming models of the past, Tapzi positions itself at the intersection of gaming merit and scalable tokenomics. Early buyers now have a rare chance to enter before the presale price increases by 30–40% in the next round. With its fair launch model and capped supply, Tapzi is rising fast as one of the best cryptos under 1 cent, targeting sustainable Web3 gaming adoption, not speculative buzz.  Key Takeaways: Tapzi presale priced at $0.0035 with a 30–40% increase expected in the next stage Tokenomics prioritize skill-based rewards, capped supply, and low inflation PvP games fuel real TAPZI demand, with no reliance on emissions Roadmap includes NFTs, tournaments, staking, and DAO rollout by mid-2026 A Skill-to-Earn Model Designed for Web3 Scale Tapzi isn’t another meme coin trying to ride social sentiment. Instead, it’s the first Web3 gaming platform where skill decides the winner, not random number generators or bots. Users stake TAPZI tokens to compete in real-time matches of chess, checkers, and rock-paper-scissors. The prize pool comes directly from staked tokens. Whoever wins by skill takes it. This token flips luck into skill — and could flip your portfolio too. This competitive system gives Tapzi an edge over traditional GameFi platforms, where inflationary emissions and play-to-win mechanics dominate. Tapzi removes those failures and builds something gamers have been asking…
Threshold
T$0.01643+0.30%
holoride
RIDE$0.000947-4.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.06407+2.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 04:53
Share
Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

U.S. Treasuries represent the safest and most liquid assets in the world. A U.S. Treasury Bill (T-Bill) is a short-term, debt security issued by the U.S. government. This is considered a highly liquid and risk-free investment exempt from state and local taxes. There are also U.S. Treasury Funds, which are collective investment vehicles such as […] The post Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks? appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.01643+0.30%
Union
U$0.00951+1.82%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0019299+25.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 04:31
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Solana Unlocks Explosive Growth: Is This the ‘SOL Season’?

Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen warns about banker bonus cap