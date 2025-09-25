Prediction market startup Melee raises $3.5 million in funding, with participation from Variant and others

PANews reported on September 25 that according to CoinDesk, prediction market startup Melee has completed US$3.5 million in financing, jointly invested by Variant, DBA and angel investors, to launch its first "viral prediction market" platform.

Drawing on successful examples like Polymarket, the company allows users to create prediction markets on any topic. Its core mechanism achieves decentralized pricing by rewarding early, accurate traders, unlike traditional models that rely on professional market makers. The platform places a strong emphasis on the creator economy, enabling influencers to create and profit from markets around fan interests. For example, a live streamer could launch a prediction market on a game's release date.