Publicly listed Allied Gaming & Entertainment announces its first investments in Bitcoin and Ethereum

PANews reported on September 12th that according to Businesswire, Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE), a global experiential entertainment company, announced that it has made initial investments in Bitcoin and Ethereum as part of its corporate financial management strategy. This move marks the company's first step in integrating cryptocurrencies into its balance sheet and lays the foundation for AGAE's broader blockchain and RWA tokenization initiatives. However, the company did not disclose the specific holdings.

