Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Marries On French Riviera With Coldplay’s Chris Martin Performing ‘Yellow’

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse married dietitian Tara Milsti over the weekend, with Coldplay’s Chris Martin performing “Yellow” for the couple’s first dance.

The lavish event at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera, drew a host of Hollywood stars, including Nina Dobrev, Zac Efron, Miles Teller, Chace Crawford, and model Keleigh Teller.

Guests walked on a white-carpeted aisle decorated with thousands of roses and hydrangeas, leading to a chandelier-lit reception hall. Fourteen musicians welcomed the couple, adding to the grandeur.

“I feel so lucky for so many reasons — and marrying Tara this past weekend takes the cake,” Garlinghouse posted on X.

The celebrations also featured a white-themed pre-wedding party and a fireworks show over the Mediterranean. Garlinghouse, worth around $10 billion, spared no expense in making the weekend unforgettable.

The hotel has hosted numerous stars over the years, and counts Elizabeth Taylor, the Kardashians, and Madonna as repeat guests. It also hosts the annual Cannes Film Festival.

Garlinghouse Wedding Caps Landmark Year for Ripple

Garlinghouse’s wedding marks the second big milestone for the Ripple CEO this year. Back in May, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a settlement that ended its long-running lawsuit against Ripple and its native token, XRP.

The regulator battled the company for years, claiming Ripple sold XRP tokens as unregistered securities.

Garlinghouse called the outcome a “resounding victory,” not just for Ripple but for the wider crypto industry. He added that the future looked bright and urged the community to “build.”

XRP has soared 38% so far this year and 391% in the past year. It’s up 0.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $2.87 as of 6:41 a.m. EST.