Ripple Joins TRM Labs’ Beacon Network to Fight Crypto Crime

Ripple has become a founding member of TRM Labs’ Beacon Network, a groundbreaking real-time system designed to fight crypto crime. This innovative platform brings together industry leaders and law enforcement to track and block illicit funds before they leave the blockchain. By collaborating closely, Ripple and others aim to make the crypto space safer and more secure, preventing illegal transactions from spreading and protecting users worldwide. This marks a major step toward cleaner blockchain networks.