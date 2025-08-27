Sharps Technology Stock Soars 70% After $400M Solana Treasury Announcement

TLDR

Sharps Technology stock surged 70% after a $400M raise for a Solana treasury.

The Solana Foundation commits to selling $50M in SOL tokens at a discount.

Alice Zhang, Jambo co-founder, appointed as Sharps’ new CIO.

Digital asset treasury model gaining traction, with Sharps following Saylor’s strategy.

Sharps Technology (STSS) saw its stock price soar by as much as 70% on Monday after announcing plans to raise $400 million for a new Solana-based digital asset treasury. The stock briefly reached $14.53 per share, nearly doubling from $7.40, before settling at $12.01. The move has attracted significant attention from investors as Sharps pivots into the digital asset space, marking a shift toward cryptocurrency-backed assets.

The company plans to use the funds raised through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction to purchase Solana’s native SOL tokens. This fundraising event will allow Sharps to acquire $50 million worth of SOL at a 15% discount to its 30-day average price. Investors will have the opportunity to fund their allocations using both locked and unlocked SOL tokens, with pre-funded and stapled warrants in return. The deal is expected to close around August 28, 2025.

New Leadership at Sharps Technology

As part of this transition, Sharps Technology appointed Alice Zhang, the co-founder of Jambo, as the company’s Chief Investment Officer (CIO). Zhang’s role will focus on the strategic shift toward building and managing the digital asset treasury.

Along with Zhang, James Zhang has also been added as a strategic adviser to help guide the company in its new direction. Zhang is a well-known figure in the Solana ecosystem, bringing valuable experience to Sharps as it expands into the world of digital assets.

Sharps Technology’s CEO stated that the hiring of Alice Zhang is part of the broader effort to integrate Solana’s blockchain technology and build out the company’s digital asset portfolio. Zhang’s involvement underscores Sharps’ commitment to the Solana blockchain and its role in developing blockchain-powered financial solutions.

Digital Asset Treasury Trend in the Health Sector

Sharps Technology’s pivot into digital assets mirrors a growing trend among health sector firms that are moving to establish cryptocurrency treasuries. These companies, often dubbed digital asset treasuries (DATs), use public capital raises to acquire cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Solana, giving investors indirect exposure to these digital assets through their stocks.

The idea of crypto-backed treasuries was popularized by Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR), which holds a large portion of its assets in Bitcoin. Since then, several small- and mid-cap companies have followed suit. For example, biopharma firms such as Hoth Therapeutics and Atai Life Sciences have also shifted toward allocating cryptocurrency assets as a way to diversify their treasury and hedge against inflation.

Sharps Technology is now part of this expanding sector, with the addition of Solana-backed assets to its portfolio. By building a Solana-focused treasury, the company aims to leverage Solana’s high throughput and low transaction costs while expanding into the burgeoning digital asset space.

Market Sentiment and Investor Response

The announcement of Sharps Technology’s $400 million raise and shift to a Solana-based digital asset treasury sparked a strong market response. The company’s stock price surged, reflecting investor optimism about the future of crypto adoption in traditional sectors.

Major crypto firms such as ParaFi, Pantera, FalconX, and CoinFund have backed the deal, further strengthening the company’s position in the digital asset space.

This type of pivot, which aligns with the broader trend of incorporating blockchain and cryptocurrencies into traditional industries, could attract further institutional interest. However, the long-term sustainability of these digital asset strategies will depend on the market’s performance and the regulatory landscape.

