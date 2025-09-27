TLDR SOS surges after hours despite widening losses and sharp cash depletion. SOS pivots to commodities; revenue up, but losses and cash risks grow. SOS earnings lift stock post-market as revenue jumps 48% on rubber sales. SOS revenue surges, but losses deepen and liquidity remains a concern. SOS stock rallies after hours on growth, despite [...] The post SOS Limited (SOS) Stock: Revenue Surges 48%, But Net Loss and Cash Burn Raise Red Flags appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR SOS surges after hours despite widening losses and sharp cash depletion. SOS pivots to commodities; revenue up, but losses and cash risks grow. SOS earnings lift stock post-market as revenue jumps 48% on rubber sales. SOS revenue surges, but losses deepen and liquidity remains a concern. SOS stock rallies after hours on growth, despite [...] The post SOS Limited (SOS) Stock: Revenue Surges 48%, But Net Loss and Cash Burn Raise Red Flags appeared first on CoinCentral.

SOS Limited (SOS) Stock: Revenue Surges 48%, But Net Loss and Cash Burn Raise Red Flags

By: Coincentral
2025/09/27 05:08
SOS
SOS$0.000000002909+14.25%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007386-2.14%
RedStone
RED$0.4737+0.33%
Triathon
GROW$0.0492+87.78%

TLDR

  • SOS surges after hours despite widening losses and sharp cash depletion.
  • SOS pivots to commodities; revenue up, but losses and cash risks grow.
  • SOS earnings lift stock post-market as revenue jumps 48% on rubber sales.
  • SOS revenue surges, but losses deepen and liquidity remains a concern.
  • SOS stock rallies after hours on growth, despite cash crunch and losses.

SOS stock closed at $1.95 during regular trading on September 26, 2025, down 3.94% from the prior session. However, shares surged 17.95% after hours to $2.30 following the earnings release. The contrasting stock reaction reflects optimism around revenue growth but concern over losses and cash depletion.

SOS Limited (SOS

Revenue Growth Driven by Commodities Trading

SOS Limited reported semi-annual results for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The company achieved revenue of $89.6 million, reflecting a 48.1% increase from the prior year. Growth came mainly from higher natural rubber sales as demand in China recovered steadily.

The commodities trading segment contributed 94.9% of revenue, while hosting services delivered 4.3% and others provided 0.8%. The company shifted away from cryptocurrency mining operations to focus on hosting services. Management highlighted stronger demand for third-party hosting despite suspending self-mining.

Nevertheless, despite higher revenue, SOS faced a gross loss of $1.3 million, reversing a gross profit of $2.4 million in 2024. The gross margin stood at negative 1.5%, down from a positive 4% in the previous year. Falling rubber spot prices and losses from petroleum coke weighed heavily on profitability.

Losses Widen and Costs Escalate

The company recorded a GAAP net loss of $14.2 million, a 30.3% increase from last year’s $10.9 million. Operating costs surged 56.5% to $90.9 million, outpacing revenue growth and further pressuring margins. Selling expenses rose slightly to $2.3 million, mainly due to higher transportation costs.

General and administrative expenses dropped 35% to $9.4 million as mining machines were fully impaired and required no depreciation. However, this reduction did not offset the broader rise in costs across operations. The loss per share was $(0.0139), compared with $(0.0299) a year earlier.

The company sold petroleum coke inventory at cost and absorbed over $1.6 million in losses from rubber price declines. Management emphasized a strategy of pursuing market share over short-term profitability. Competitive pricing was prioritized to maintain trading volume amid challenging conditions.

Liquidity Risks and Strategic Investments

Cash and cash equivalents fell sharply to $4.2 million from $246.7 million a year earlier. The decline of 98.3% resulted mainly from a $228.4 million prepayment for blockchain commodity trading platform development. Management described the payment as a move to secure long-term value and secure critical partner resources.

During the reporting period, the company raised $6.8 million in net proceeds through a registered direct offering under Form F-3. Despite this, liquidity remains constrained, and further capital raising plans have been confirmed. The shift underscores the company’s ongoing dependence on external funding to sustain operations.

 

The post SOS Limited (SOS) Stock: Revenue Surges 48%, But Net Loss and Cash Burn Raise Red Flags appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.4423+2.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01178+3.88%
MetYa
MET$0.2276-0.69%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

TLDR Tether is looking to raise up to $20 billion in its largest funding round. SoftBank and Ark Investment are reportedly in early talks to invest in Tether. Tether’s valuation could reach $500 billion if the funding round is successful. Cantor Fitzgerald, a Tether shareholder, is advising on the potential deal. Tether plans to expand [...] The post Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment appeared first on Blockonomi.
ARK
ARK$0.4192+2.77%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/27 05:03
Share
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

The post China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise China’s internet regulator has ordered the country’s biggest technology firms, including Alibaba and ByteDance, to stop purchasing Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D GPUs. According to the Financial Times, the move shuts down the last major channel for mass supplies of American chips to the Chinese market. Why Beijing Halted Nvidia Purchases Chinese companies had planned to buy tens of thousands of RTX Pro 6000D accelerators and had already begun testing them in servers. But regulators intervened, halting the purchases and signaling stricter controls than earlier measures placed on Nvidia’s H20 chip. Image: Nvidia An audit compared Huawei and Cambricon processors, along with chips developed by Alibaba and Baidu, against Nvidia’s export-approved products. Regulators concluded that Chinese chips had reached performance levels comparable to the restricted U.S. models. This assessment pushed authorities to advise firms to rely more heavily on domestic processors, further tightening Nvidia’s already limited position in China. China’s Drive Toward Tech Independence The decision highlights Beijing’s focus on import substitution — developing self-sufficient chip production to reduce reliance on U.S. supplies. “The signal is now clear: all attention is focused on building a domestic ecosystem,” said a representative of a leading Chinese tech company. Nvidia had unveiled the RTX Pro 6000D in July 2025 during CEO Jensen Huang’s visit to Beijing, in an attempt to keep a foothold in China after Washington restricted exports of its most advanced chips. But momentum is shifting. Industry sources told the Financial Times that Chinese manufacturers plan to triple AI chip production next year to meet growing demand. They believe “domestic supply will now be sufficient without Nvidia.” What It Means for the Future With Huawei, Cambricon, Alibaba, and Baidu stepping up, China is positioning itself for long-term technological independence. Nvidia, meanwhile, faces…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08061+3.29%
Union
U$0.010586+4.33%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011144+11.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:37
Share

Trending News

More

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains!