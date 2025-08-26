SUI's treasury subsidiary, Mill City Ventures III, has been renamed SUI Group Holdings and its stock symbol has been changed to SUIG.

PANews reported on August 26 that Mill City Ventures III, the financial arm of SUI, announced it has officially changed its name to SUI Group Holdings and changed the Nasdaq ticker symbol for its common stock to SUIG. The name and ticker change will take effect at the opening of trading on August 26, 2025.

The company stated that the rebranding is intended to advance SUI's asset accumulation strategy and further strengthen its partnership with the Sui Foundation. SUI Group Holdings is the only publicly traded company to have an official partnership with the Sui Foundation. Going forward, it will focus on supporting the promotion and development of the Sui Network and creating long-term value for shareholders. Shareholders do not need to take any action as a result of the name or ticker change; the company's shares will remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and options trading will be available on Cboe Global Markets.

Earlier on August 11, it was reported that Mill City Ventures purchased another $20 million worth of SUI tokens .