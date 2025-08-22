The first buyer of YZY is suspected to be Naseem, the man who made 100 times profit from Trump

By: PANews
2025/08/22 09:05
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.451-4.44%
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002107--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1271-1.92%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00135+13.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0135-3.50%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00696+3.11%
YZY
YZY$0.777-22.30%

PANews reported on August 22nd that Bubblemaps analysis and on-chain data showed that Naseem, a trader who previously profited over $100 million from the Trump token, had once again made a precise move, becoming the first buyer of the YZY token. Naseem purchased YZY for $250,000 on August 21st and has since cashed out $800,000, leaving him with $600,000. Bubblemaps noted a strong correlation between his initial purchases of several major tokens, such as Trump, Hawke, and Libra, sparking debate about whether this trading activity was the work of a professional sniper or an insider.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Zora launches short video feature Vidz

Zora launches short video feature Vidz

<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p>PANews reported on August 21st that the Zora platform has officially launched Vidz, a short video feature that allows users to watch, trade, and discover short video content from curated creators within the app. This feature aims to enhance the user experience and supports double-clicking to watch and interact.</p>
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002106--%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00137+15.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021437-3.68%
Share
PANews2025/08/21 23:04
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$183.39-2.16%
Capverse
CAP$0.06549+1.77%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.231368-10.47%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
Meta and Google reach over $10 billion cloud services agreement

Meta and Google reach over $10 billion cloud services agreement

<p><img src="https://image.panewslab.com/upload/img/bot111.jpg" /></p><p>PANews reported on August 22nd that Meta has signed a six-year cloud computing service agreement with Google, valued at over $10 billion. Meta will utilize Google Cloud's server, storage, and network services, primarily to expand its artificial intelligence infrastructure. Previously, Meta relied primarily on AWS and Microsoft Azure, and this partnership aims to accelerate the development and deployment of AI-related products.</p>
SIX
SIX$0.0215-1.24%
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002106--%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00137+15.12%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 09:11
Share

Trending News

More

Zora launches short video feature Vidz

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Meta and Google reach over $10 billion cloud services agreement

State Street Bank integrates JPMorgan Chase's Digital Debt Services to advance blockchain-based debt securities custody

SEC Appoints Margaret Ryan as New Director of Enforcement