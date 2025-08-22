The first buyer of YZY is suspected to be Naseem, the man who made 100 times profit from Trump

PANews reported on August 22nd that Bubblemaps analysis and on-chain data showed that Naseem, a trader who previously profited over $100 million from the Trump token, had once again made a precise move, becoming the first buyer of the YZY token. Naseem purchased YZY for $250,000 on August 21st and has since cashed out $800,000, leaving him with $600,000. Bubblemaps noted a strong correlation between his initial purchases of several major tokens, such as Trump, Hawke, and Libra, sparking debate about whether this trading activity was the work of a professional sniper or an insider.

