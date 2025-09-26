TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: Amadou Gallo Fall attends the premiere of “Origin: The Story of the Basketball Africa League” during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Lightbox on September 08, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images) Getty Images

To understand the Basketball Africa League (BAL) today, you need to revisit its earliest steps — a time when the league was being built in real time, both on and off the court. The story of the Basketball Africa League is not just about the games, the players, or the trophies; it’s about a vision brought to life across an entire continent. That journey, now captured in the four-part docuseries Origin: The Story of the Basketball Africa League, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, gives viewers an unprecedented look at how one of Africa’s most ambitious sporting projects came to life.

For Amadou Gallo Fall, president of the BAL, seeing the league’s early years immortalised on film was profoundly moving.

“It was an incredible feeling, the culmination of a lot of work by a lot of great people. To see five years later, with all records in terms of attendance and quality of play, it was a great moment,” Fall reflected in an interview with Forbes.com.

The docuseries provides an in-depth look at the inaugural season, highlighting not just the on-court action but also the personal stories, challenges, and determination involved in establishing a professional basketball league in Africa. Featured players include Carlos Morais from Angola, Aristide Mugabe from Rwanda, and Mamadou Diop from Senegal, as well as stars like Ater Majok and Anas Mahmoud. Their insights offer a glimpse into the league’s early culture.

The Players’ Journeys

KIGALI, RWANDA – MAY 16: Aristide Mugabe (2) of the Patriots Basketball Club and Owatemem Ronald Alalibo (2) of the River Hoopers Basketball Club go up for a ceremonial tip off marking the inaugural season with president Amadou Gallo Fall of the Basketball Africa League Kigali Arena on May 16, 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Nicole Sweet/BAL/Basketball Africa League via Getty Images) Basketball Africa League via Getty Images

At its core, the league is defined by the human stories that make up its multi-layered inaugural season. Aristide Mugabe balanced a full-time job as an accountant in post-genocide Rwanda while pursuing his basketball dreams. Mamadou Diop travelled 600 km from his village in Senegal to Dakar train and play, juggling his teaching responsibilities with his athletic ambitions. Carlos Morais, hailed as “the Jordan of Angola,” comes from a country with more sports investment and is a legend on the continent.

“The league shows that no matter where you come from, talent paired with opportunity can thrive,” Fall noted. These stories, featured in the docuseries, reveal not only the complexities of the sports landscape on the continent but also highlight the transformative impact of sports on individual lives.

Building the League in the Bubble

KIGALI, RWANDA – MAY 22: Basketball fans cheer during the first half of a game between the Patriots Basketball Club and Union Sportive Monastirienne at Kigali Arena on May 22, 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Nicole Sweet/BAL/Basketball Africa League via Getty Images) Basketball Africa League via Getty Images

The BAL’s inaugural season, held in Kigali, Rwanda, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was nothing short of groundbreaking. Conducted entirely in a bubble, the league faced unprecedented logistical and health challenges, and its successful execution quickly became a symbol of what African basketball could achieve on a global stage.

Fall explained that the NBA leveraged its experience from running the bubble in Florida for the NBA, WNBA, and G-League, applying those lessons meticulously in Rwanda. From stringent COVID protocols to world-class broadcasting, every element was designed to meet international standards.

“From day one, our games were broadcast in 215 countries,” Fall said. “The comments and engagement from fans worldwide showed us that the talent in Africa was ready for the global stage.”

However, the bubble represented more than operational success; it was a leap of faith and a statement about Africa’s potential to host a professional league at the highest level.

KIGALI, RWANDA – MAY 27: President Emmanuel Macron of France, left, president Paul Kagame of Rwanda, president Masai Ujiri of the Toronto Raptors, president Amadou Gallo Fall of the Basketball Africa League and CEO Victor Williams of NBA Africa look on during the second half of a Basketball Africa League quarterfinals game between Ferroviáro de Maputo and the Patriots Basketball Club at Kigali Arena on May 27, 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Nicole Sweet/BAL/Basketball Africa League via Getty Images) Basketball Africa League via Getty Images

“Yes, in Africa we can also aspire to see excellence and big things,” Fall said. “Rwanda managed the pandemic better than most countries, and the infrastructure, the discipline, the professionalism, all of that allowed us to successfully complete that season.”

The inaugural season not only tested logistics and safety protocols but also set a benchmark for the league’s excellence, which has been maintained throughout all five seasons. It demonstrated that with vision, planning, and local expertise, Africa could deliver a world-class professional basketball league from day one.

Economic and Social Impact

From its inception, the BAL was never just about basketball; it was designed as a catalyst for socio-economic development. During the Season 5 playoffs in Pretoria, NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi revealed that the league has already contributed $250 million to GDP and created 37,000 jobs across the continent in just four years.

KIGALI, RWANDA – JUNE 1: A view of the 2024 Basketball Africa League Championship trophy before the game between the Petroleos De Luanda and the Al Ahly Ly during the 2024 Basketball Africal League Championship on June 1, 2024 at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Armand Lenoir/NBAE via Getty Images) NBAE via Getty Images

“We recognise that there’s a huge opportunity to use basketball in Africa to build an industry that will create jobs and contribute to the GDPs of countries,” Fall said.

The league’s vision has been reinforced by an impressive roster of partners. Early sponsorships from global giants like Nike, Jordan Brand, Hennessy, and Wilson validated the BAL’s potential on the world stage. At the same time, partnerships with African brands such as Wave, Castle Lite, RwandAir, Air Senegal, Afreximbank, and Visit Rwanda anchor the league locally, ensuring both cultural resonance and long-term sustainability.

Fall stressed that the BAL is not an isolated project but part of a larger ecosystem, one that elevates Africa’s presence in the global sports industry while directly empowering communities on the ground.

“We want to use the transformative power of basketball to inspire and empower young people,” he explained. “That’s why we got involved in the first place.”

In this way, the BAL has become both a showcase of African talent and a driver of broader economic opportunity, proving that sport can serve as a bridge between ambition and tangible impact.

Pathways and Talent Development

At the heart of the BAL’s vision is creating a pathway for young African players to progress from grassroots to elite professional levels, all without leaving the continent. Central to this mission is the BAL Elevate program, launched in Season 2, which assigns NBA Africa Academy players to BAL teams. Fall highlighted the program’s impact on developing talent:

“That predictable pathway that young, talented players on the continent now have that others like Hakeem Olajuwon, Dikembe Mutombo and Luol Deng didn’t have is something we are very proud of.”

KIGALI, RWANDA – MAY 24: Khaman Maluach #4 AS Douanes celebrates the game against the Petro de Luanda on May 24, 2023 at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Armand Lenoir/NBAE via Getty Images) NBAE via Getty Images

Players like Khaman Maluach from South Sudan, drafted 10th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, and Ulrich Chomche, drafted in the second round by the Toronto Raptors in the 2024 NBA Draft, exemplify the system’s success. Both joined the NBA Academy at age 14, honed their skills in elite facilities in Africa, and gained experience competing in the BAL before being drafted.

Other alumni, including Ruben Chinyelu, an NCAA champion with the University of Florida, also played in the league, underscoring how the BAL is positioning African talent on the global stage.

“We’ve been able to identify talent, give them elite training and competition, and provide a clear pathway to professional careers,” Fall explained. “Now these players are household names.”

Evolving Competition

KIGALI, RWANDA – JUNE 1: Petroleos De Luanda celebrates after winning the 2024 Basketball Africa League championship during the 2024 Basketball Africal League Championship on June 1, 2024 at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Nacer Talel/NBAE via Getty Images) NBAE via Getty Images

The inaugural BAL season was dominated by North African teams, with US Monastir of Tunisia and Zamalek of Egypt competing in the finals, but since then, the competitive balance has shifted. Since then, each year the finals have had one Sub-Saharan team vying for the trophy and in Season 4, Angola’s Petro de Luanda became the first Sub-Saharan team to lift the trophy, reflecting the league’s growing parity. New stars have also emerged each season, elevating the level of play.

“Every year, the quality of basketball on the court gets better,” Fall shared. “Guys who were never heard of before have become household names.”

Two-time defensive player of the year, Aliou Diarra from Mali and Season 5 MVP Jean-Jacques Boissy from Senegal highlight the league’s role as a talent identifier and incubator. These players not only compete in the BAL but are now making waves on international stages, having been drafted in the NBA G-League’s international draft at first and fifth, respectively.

Fall’s Lifelong Vision for African Basketball

During the 2025 FIBA Men’s AfroBasket, The Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB) and FIBA’s Regional Office of Africa honoured individuals who have contributed to the growth of basketball in Africa. Supplied/FIBA Africa

Fall’s vision for African basketball has always been long-term, encompassing both grassroots development and professional pathways. During the recent FIBA Men’s AfroBasket in Angola, he was honoured with an award recognising his decades-long contribution to the sport on the continent.

“It meant a ton,” Fall reflected. “This recognition isn’t just about me; it represents the collective effort of countless colleagues, coaches, referees, and administrators across Africa who believed in the transformative power of basketball.”

A foundation of this work is the SEED Academy in Senegal, founded by Fall in 1998, which the docuseries highlights as a foundation for the continent’s basketball growth over the past two decades. SEED identifies young talent, offers elite coaching, academic support, and exposure to international competition, and has been critical in producing many of today’s BAL stars.

“We recognised early on that basketball in Africa could do more than produce players: it could build an industry, create jobs, and contribute to local economies,” Fall said.

He noted the collaborative effort involved: “Colleagues like Kim Bohuny, who helped launch Basketball Without Borders Africa in 2003, and others, like Pierre Dao coaching in Côte d’Ivoire and Lubomir Kotleba training referees, have been crucial. Together, we’ve built an ecosystem that makes the BAL and African basketball possible.”

BAL Impact On The Continental Stage

Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2025 shows the Group C match between Angola and Libya at the FIBA AfroBasket 2025 in Luanda, Angola. (Photo by Julio Kikebu/Xinhua via Getty Images) Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

AfroBasket highlighted the tangible impact of the BAL on national competitions. The league’s influence stretches well beyond the clubs, directly shaping the quality of African national teams. Players now arrive at tournaments like AfroBasket, with professional experience, sharper discipline, and exposure to high-stakes environments, tools that allow them to raise the level of their national squads.

“Now that you have the Basketball Africa League, a lot of these players have played in big games before they come to AfroBasket,” Fall said.

This impact is evident across multiple nations. Mali, historically strong in junior competitions but less so at the senior level, reached the AfroBasket finals for the first time, powered by players who had honed their skills in the BAL. South Sudan, still a relatively new team on the international stage, competed fiercely despite missing several Olympic-level players. Even basketball-rich Angola benefited from the experience and leadership BAL alumni brought to the team.

Childe Dundão of Angola during the FIBA AfroBasket Men’s Finals Supplied/FIBA Africa

The competition’s MVP — Angola’s Childe Dundão, who has been with Petro de Luanda since the first season, led his team to their 12th continental championship. The experience gained through BAL games translates directly into leadership and composure at national competitions, raising the standard of play and inspiring the next generation of athletes.

“Even teams missing a few key players were able to remain competitive because of the quality of the league and the experience these players bring,” Fall said. “The BAL is not just a league; it’s a platform that strengthens basketball across Africa.”

The interplay between professional league experience and national team success at the grassroots level reinforces the BAL’s overarching mission: to create a sustainable ecosystem where talent can thrive, and African basketball can compete globally while inspiring younger generations.

The League as an Ongoing Story

PRETORIA, TSHWANE – JUNE 14: A view of the arena during the game between Al Ahli Tripoli and Petro de Luanda during the 2025 Basketball Africa League Championship on June 14, 2025 at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, Tshwane. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Julien Bacotr/NBAE via Getty Images) NBAE via Getty Images

Despite its achievements, Fall emphasises that the league is still in its early chapters. “We’re still scratching the surface… building the plane while flying it,” he said. “What I know is there’s something very exciting taking shape here on the continent.”

Season 5 set new records for attendance and engagement, with packed arenas in Morocco, Dakar, Kigali, and Pretoria. Fans’ enthusiasm and the growing professionalism of the clubs illustrate the league’s progress and potential. “We’re encouraged by the progress, but we know there’s so much upside, so much work to do, and so much more to achieve,” Fall explained.

The docuseries Origin captures the league’s formative moments, yet the BAL’s story is ongoing, an evolving chapter in African sports history that combines vision, talent, and socio-economic impact. For Fall, the future is about consolidation, growth, and sustaining the pathways the BAL has created for players, coaches, and communities across Africa. With every season, the league is refining its structure, expanding its fan base, and proving that African basketball can compete at the highest levels.

“I don’t know which chapter we are in yet,” Fall admitted. “Maybe we’ll ask that question after a few more seasons. But what I know is that Africa is rising in basketball, and we are grateful to be part of this journey.”

From a bubble in Kigali to record-breaking crowds in South Africa, the BAL has grown into more than a league; it has become a movement. Origin captures its genesis, but the league’s future is still being written—a story poised to inspire generations of players, fans, and entrepreneurs across Africa.