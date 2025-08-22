These Altcoins Surge Double Digits After Coinbase Support: Details

By: CryptoPotato
2025/08/22 03:21
Moonveil
MORE$0.10102-2.76%
FLock.io
FLOCK$0.24469+18.41%

TL;DR

  • The inclusion of new digital assets on Coinbase’s roadmap resulted in a significant price surge for some of the affected tokens.
  • The exchange has not yet officially listed these cryptocurrencies, as they must first meet certain criteria.

One Step Before Official Listing

The leading US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase added five altcoins to its roadmap on August 21. Among the names is the popular meme coin SPX6900 (SPX) as well as AWE Network (AWE), Dolomite (DOLO), Flock (FLOCK), and Solayer (LAYER).

Some of the involved tokens experienced a substantial price boost following the announcement. The biggest gainer is FLOCK, whose valuation soared by 26%, while DOLO pumped by 10%. The rest have posted more modest increases, whereas SPX remains in red territory on a daily scale.

FLOCK PriceFLOCK Price, Source: CoinGecko

A positive price reaction for a certain cryptocurrency after support from Coinbase is rather normal. After all, such backing leads to boosted liquidity, enhanced accessibility, and a better reputation. 

It is important to note that adding digital assets to the roadmap is not the same as an official listing but rather a necessary step before such an initiative. It is a signal that Coinvase is actively evaluating the involved cryptocurrencies and might allow trading services once they meet certain criteria.

Previous Cases

Coinbase’s support in the past months has resulted in similar and even more substantial price pumps for the involved cryptocurrencies. In mid-July, the exchange added Caldera (ERA) to its iOS & Android applications with the “Experimental” label, which was followed by a 75% rally. 

This section comprises tokens that are either new to the platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to the broader crypto marketplace.

A week later, the exchange added BankrCoin (BNKR), Jito Staked SOL (JITOSOL), and Metaplex (MPLX) to its roadmap. BNKR was the biggest gainer, rising by 27% after the disclosure. 

The post These Altcoins Surge Double Digits After Coinbase Support: Details appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.096+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

In acknowledgement of its unmatched AI infrastructure, Hyra Network, a pioneer in decentralized AI infrastructure designed to build a sovereign AI ecosystem for the digital age, has been granted the highest honor among AI projects across the world, according to an official announcement today. Per the announcement, Hyra Network has won the Chairman’s Award 2025 […]
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4369--%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000379-8.23%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1178-2.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:00
Share
Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis has outlined a Thanksgiving timeline for crypto market structure legislation, saying Congress will move the bill this year, with Banking and Agriculture reviews set for September and October as Senate backers court Democratic support amid opposition from Elizabeth Warren.
U
U$0.015-19.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276-2.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:07
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

Top Searched Crypto Under $1 in 2025: BlockDAG, PEPE, SEI & KAS Picks