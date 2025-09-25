Top meme coins: Why Pudgy Pandas is grabbing attention amid broader market jitters

For traders looking past short-term Bitcoin swings, Pudgy Pandas is proving to be a magnet for capital and community enthusiasm.



Bitcoin slipped below $112,000 on Thursday, trading at $111,786.6 at the time of writing.

While the token eased 0.7% after briefly rebounding near $114,000 on Wednesday, traders are viewing the current pullback as part of a broader consolidation phase.

Despite recent volatility — including a wave of liquidations earlier this week that cleared out $1.5 billion in long positions — market watchers note that Bitcoin is still holding firmly above the $110,000 mark.

Many see this as healthy price action ahead of key US economic data and further clarity on the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut path.

In the meantime, attention is shifting beyond Bitcoin toward high-growth opportunities in the altcoin space.

Pudgy Pandas (PANDA) has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about projects, combining meme energy with scarcity-driven tokenomics and a strong cultural angle.

Its presale, which launched on September 15, has already raised over $3.3 million — a figure that underscores just how much investor excitement it’s generating.

For traders looking past short-term Bitcoin swings, Pudgy Pandas is proving to be a magnet for capital and community enthusiasm, positioning itself as a standout player in the early stages of what could become the next altseason.

Altcoins are grabbing eyeballs from institutions

China-based Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) said its Board of Directors has approved a new crypto investment policy that will allow the company to allocate up to $1 billion of its cash reserves into Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB.

The Nasdaq-listed firm confirmed on Wednesday that it will establish a digital asset treasury dedicated to holding these cryptocurrencies, underscoring a shift toward long-term value storage rather than short-term speculation.

The initiative comes alongside the appointment of crypto veteran Dr Doug Buerger as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

“We are not engaging in short-term trading or speculation; rather, we view crypto assets as long-term stores of value to hedge against macroeconomic uncertainties,” Buerger said.

To oversee the strategy, Jiuzi has also set up a Crypto Asset Risk Committee, which will monitor execution and provide regular updates to the Board.

The move highlights how institutional capital is increasingly flowing not only into Bitcoin but also into leading altcoins such as Ethereum and BNB.

Analysts note that this broader adoption beyond Bitcoin strengthens market depth, improves liquidity, and supports the case for altcoins as credible institutional assets—momentum that could benefit the wider crypto ecosystem.

Pudgy Pandas’ momentum is getting stronger

While institutions like Jiuzi Holdings are validating digital assets through billion-dollar treasury commitments, retail momentum is proving just as powerful in shaping the next wave of growth.

Pudgy Pandas’ PANDA coin has emerged as the standout retail story, with its presale already surpassing $3.3 million on the back of surging demand across Asia.

Markets like China, Korea, and Japan—long known for driving the early adoption of meme tokens such as Shiba Inu, Floki, and Bonk—are now fueling PANDA’s rise, amplifying expectations that it could be the next breakout.

The project is also leaning into cultural relevance and event-driven marketing, with a $100,000 airdrop lined up for Korea Blockchain Week, where panda-masked promoters will distribute exclusive collectables to attendees.

With institutional adoption on one side and Pudgy Pandas capturing the imagination of retail traders on the other, many see this dual momentum as a powerful catalyst for the broader crypto market, bridging mainstream credibility with viral community energy.

This article is a collaboration between our Editors and our Partners, and it may contain sponsored advertising content and links. The content is not intended as financial advice and is for informational purposes only.