USDD's Strategic Launch on Ethereum: Exploring New Frontiers in Stablecoins

By: Coinstats
2025/09/17 20:29
Union
U$0.013386-20.92%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.08469-28.98%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04662-2.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08719-2.80%
Decentralized USD
USDD$1--%

With a strong emergence on Ethereum, characterized by rigorously audited contracts and an enticing airdrop campaign, USDD introduces a fresh narrative in the stablecoin market. This move not only extends its footprint but also sets the stage for the launch of sUSDD, a derivative token with a focus on savings.

Amidst a financial landscape where stablecoins increasingly influence global finance, USDD's expansion is noteworthy. As of mid-2025, stablecoins, particularly those pegged to the dollar, dominate a substantial portion of a market valued at approximately $260 billion. The burgeoning demand for these digital assets is most evident in regions grappling with economic instability and inflationary pressures, where they serve as a prudent financial refuge.

Significant Developments in Cross-Border Transactions

Global financial entities, including the International Monetary Fund and the U.S. Federal Reserve, have recognized the incremental role stablecoins like USDD play in facilitating cross-border transactions. This is affirmed by their growing usage, which offers a faster, cost-effective alternative to traditional financial systems. However, this expansion brings to light the necessity for enhanced transparency and security, as detailed in recent reports.

Responding to these market demands, USDD, originally launched on TRON, has expanded natively to Ethereum. This strategic move aims to leverage Ethereum's robust ecosystem to offer improved transparency, seamless cross-chain interactions, and stable returns, satisfying the calls for a more secure and versatile stablecoin solution.

Ethereum Debut and the Innovative 12% APY Airdrop

On September 8, USDD made its debut on Ethereum, not through wrapped tokens or bridge solutions, but as a native issuance. This method directly addresses the inherent risks associated with cross-chain bridges by enabling users to manage their assets directly within the Ethereum network. CertiK, a leading blockchain security firm, validated USDD's smart contracts, reinforcing the project's commitment to safety.

Aligning with its launch, USDD introduced the Peg Stability Module (PSM), which facilitates immediate, fee-free swaps between USDT and USDC, thereby enhancing liquidity and maintaining a robust dollar peg from inception.

The promotional airdrop, operational from September 9 to September 23, offers up to 12% APY, calculated based on the total value locked (TVL) and managed via Merkl’s dashboard, where rewards can be claimed approximately every eight hours. This initiative was met with robust adoption, as evidenced by the rapid circulation of 8 million tokens within just days of launch.

Strategic Allocation and Future Endeavors with sUSDD

USDD’s reward mechanism is orchestrated by the Smart Allocator, designed to manage collateral efficiently with additional support from TRON DAO. This framework aims to transcend ephemeral bonus schemes, paving the way for sustainable financial models in DeFi.

Looking ahead, USDD plans to introduce sUSDD, a new token focusing on savings. Unlike traditional systems, sUSDD will operate entirely on-chain, emphasizing USDD’s commitment to decentralization, particularly in the wake of challenges faced by centralized finance entities.

The ongoing developments mark the commencement of USDD’s broader strategy to become a multi-chain, accessible, and enduring staple in the stablecoin arena. Market analysts view these steps as indicative of USDD’s potential to redefine its role within the broader DeFi ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$232.58-1.95%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-6.52%
XRP
XRP$3.0128-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
Share
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06342+0.06%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.5209-2.45%
FORM
FORM$1.8955-5.04%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Share
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319-3.51%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02304-2.41%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001842-2.07%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
Share

Trending News

More

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?