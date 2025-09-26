Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset management firm, is reported to be considering allowing its brokerage clients access to cryptocurrency Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), according to Crypto In America journalist Eleanor Terrett.Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset management firm, is reported to be considering allowing its brokerage clients access to cryptocurrency Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), according to Crypto In America journalist Eleanor Terrett.

Vanguard eyes crypto ETF trading for brokerage clients in epic turnaround

By: Fxstreet
2025/09/26 22:57
Epic Chain
EPIC$1.7342+0.27%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095-19.49%
  • Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset manager, is considering offering access to crypto ETFs for its brokerage clients.
  • The $10 trillion asset behemoth has begun laying the groundwork, citing growing demand from clients.
  • Vanguard had until now taken a conservative approach, staying on the sidelines of the digital asset economy.

Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset management firm, is reported to be considering allowing its brokerage clients access to cryptocurrency Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), according to Crypto In America journalist Eleanor Terrett.

Vanguard to let brokerage customers access crypto ETFs

The $10 trillion asset under management mutual fund entity is reportedly quietly preparing to offer access to spot crypto ETFs for brokerage customers, in response to rising demand amid a positively shifting regulatory environment.

According to an anonymous source quoted by Crypto In America, Vanguard is “being very methodical in their approach, understanding the dynamics have been changing since 2024.”

The report adds that the asset management giant has no current plans to launch its own cryptocurrency products, but would allow brokerage clients to access selected spot ETFs. Details regarding the offering remain unknown.

Vanguard’s soft shift toward digital asset products comes at a time when regulators in the United States (US) have eased pressure on the cryptocurrency market, instead, focusing on clear regulations that ensure inclusivity, innovation and customer protection.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently approved a new listing framework for crypto ETFs, which is likely to lead to an increase in the number of related products in the coming months.

Bitcoin spot ETFs, which launched in January 2024, have a cumulative net inflow of $57 billion, with net assets averaging $144 billion as of Friday. BlackRock’s IBIT ETF is the largest in the US with a cumulative net inflow of $61 billion and total net assets of $84 billion. 

On the other hand, Ethereum spot ETFs in the US boast a cumulative total net inflow of $13.27 billion, with net assets averaging $25.59 billion. BlackRock’s ETHA ETF is the largest, with a cumulative net inflow of $13.36 billion and total net assets of $25.59 billion.

Crypto ETF FAQs

An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.

Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.

Yes. The SEC approved in January 2024 the listing and trading of several Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds, opening the door to institutional capital and mainstream investors to trade the main crypto currency. The decision was hailed by the industry as a game changer.

The main advantage of crypto ETFs is the possibility of gaining exposure to a cryptocurrency without ownership, reducing the risk and cost of holding the asset. Other pros are a lower learning curve and higher security for investors since ETFs take charge of securing the underlying asset holdings. As for the main drawbacks, the main one is that as an investor you can’t have direct ownership of the asset, or, as they say in crypto, “not your keys, not your coins.” Other disadvantages are higher costs associated with holding crypto since ETFs charge fees for active management. Finally, even though investing in ETFs reduces the risk of holding an asset, price swings in the underlying cryptocurrency are likely to be reflected in the investment vehicle too.




Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China has launched a direct trade investigation targeting Mexico, after the Latin American country announced aggressive new tariffs on Chinese exports. The decision came Thursday, as China’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed it would probe not only Mexico’s 50% tariff on Chinese cars, but also a list of other new trade measures. The same day, China […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09508+0.34%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001586+3.45%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:07
Share
FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2279-0.74%
MANTRA
OM$0.1647+2.80%
OP
OP$0.6662+2.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:33
Share
Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

China has not responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that a deal to keep TikTok running in the United States has been approved. Trump said during the signing of a new executive order that he had “gotten the go-ahead” from Chinese President Xi Jinping. But since that statement, Beijing hasn’t said a […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.589+1.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001586+3.45%
Union
U$0.010399-6.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:17
Share

Trending News

More

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

From Spare Dollars to Moon Gains: MoonBull Emerges as the New Meme Coin to Watch While Cheems and Snek Push Forward

MoonBull’s Best Crypto Presale Now Live – $3K to $739K With 24,540% ROI as Dogecoin and FLOKI Rally