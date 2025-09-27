The post Watch $112K and $107K for Big Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin holds near $109K, traders eye $112K resistance and $107K support for decisive breakout. Range-bound action shows BTC consolidating between $109,988 and $108,625, with volume fading on low timeframes. Analysts warn reclaiming $112K sparks uptrend, while breaking $107K risks correction toward $105K–$102K zones. Bitcoin Stuck at $109K: Watch $112K and $107K for Big Moves Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $109,355 with a 24-hour volume of $43.15 billion. The price has slipped 0.24% in the past day and is down 6% over the week. The market is quiet, with traders watching for a clear signal on the next move. Analyst Ted noted that Bitcoin is holding near $109,000, a level that has acted as a pivot in recent days.  He said,  “I’m not expecting much activity over the weekend. If Bitcoin shows some volatility, $112K and $107K are 2 crucial levels.” Source: Ted/X Key Levels to Watch Ted pointed to $112,000 as the near-term resistance. He added, “A reclaim of the $112,000 level will start an uptrend.” A break above this mark could bring targets at $113,400 and $117,400, with scope to test $124,000 if momentum grows. On the other side, $107,000 stands as the main support. Ted warned, “A dump below $107,000 will start a bigger correction.” Should that level fail, traders may look to $105,800 and then the $103,400–$102,000 zone as the next demand areas. Range-Bound Action on Short Timeframes Altcoin Sherpa  described Bitcoin’s short-term action as sideways. He wrote, “$BTC range on low time frames.” His chart shows a range capped by $109,988 on the upside and $108,625 on the downside. Price has bounced between these levels without breaking out. Trading volume has eased compared to earlier, though occasional spikes appear when price tests the boundaries of the range. Bitcoin remains trapped between support at $107,000… The post Watch $112K and $107K for Big Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin holds near $109K, traders eye $112K resistance and $107K support for decisive breakout. Range-bound action shows BTC consolidating between $109,988 and $108,625, with volume fading on low timeframes. Analysts warn reclaiming $112K sparks uptrend, while breaking $107K risks correction toward $105K–$102K zones. Bitcoin Stuck at $109K: Watch $112K and $107K for Big Moves Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $109,355 with a 24-hour volume of $43.15 billion. The price has slipped 0.24% in the past day and is down 6% over the week. The market is quiet, with traders watching for a clear signal on the next move. Analyst Ted noted that Bitcoin is holding near $109,000, a level that has acted as a pivot in recent days.  He said,  “I’m not expecting much activity over the weekend. If Bitcoin shows some volatility, $112K and $107K are 2 crucial levels.” Source: Ted/X Key Levels to Watch Ted pointed to $112,000 as the near-term resistance. He added, “A reclaim of the $112,000 level will start an uptrend.” A break above this mark could bring targets at $113,400 and $117,400, with scope to test $124,000 if momentum grows. On the other side, $107,000 stands as the main support. Ted warned, “A dump below $107,000 will start a bigger correction.” Should that level fail, traders may look to $105,800 and then the $103,400–$102,000 zone as the next demand areas. Range-Bound Action on Short Timeframes Altcoin Sherpa  described Bitcoin’s short-term action as sideways. He wrote, “$BTC range on low time frames.” His chart shows a range capped by $109,988 on the upside and $108,625 on the downside. Price has bounced between these levels without breaking out. Trading volume has eased compared to earlier, though occasional spikes appear when price tests the boundaries of the range. Bitcoin remains trapped between support at $107,000…

Watch $112K and $107K for Big Moves

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 18:24
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01115-32.83%
NEAR
NEAR$2.72+1.56%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,339.4+0.23%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01572+7.37%
Movement
MOVE$0.1099+1.19%

Key Insights:

  • Bitcoin holds near $109K, traders eye $112K resistance and $107K support for decisive breakout.
  • Range-bound action shows BTC consolidating between $109,988 and $108,625, with volume fading on low timeframes.
  • Analysts warn reclaiming $112K sparks uptrend, while breaking $107K risks correction toward $105K–$102K zones.
Bitcoin Stuck at $109K: Watch $112K and $107K for Big Moves

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $109,355 with a 24-hour volume of $43.15 billion. The price has slipped 0.24% in the past day and is down 6% over the week. The market is quiet, with traders watching for a clear signal on the next move.

Analyst Ted noted that Bitcoin is holding near $109,000, a level that has acted as a pivot in recent days. 

He said, 

Source: Ted/X

Key Levels to Watch

Ted pointed to $112,000 as the near-term resistance. He added, “A reclaim of the $112,000 level will start an uptrend.” A break above this mark could bring targets at $113,400 and $117,400, with scope to test $124,000 if momentum grows.

On the other side, $107,000 stands as the main support. Ted warned, “A dump below $107,000 will start a bigger correction.” Should that level fail, traders may look to $105,800 and then the $103,400–$102,000 zone as the next demand areas.

Range-Bound Action on Short Timeframes

Altcoin Sherpa  described Bitcoin’s short-term action as sideways. He wrote, “$BTC range on low time frames.”

His chart shows a range capped by $109,988 on the upside and $108,625 on the downside. Price has bounced between these levels without breaking out. Trading volume has eased compared to earlier, though occasional spikes appear when price tests the boundaries of the range.

Bitcoin remains trapped between support at $107,000 and resistance at $112,000. A close above the upper band could fuel a recovery, while a breakdown below support risks opening the door to a deeper correction. Until then, traders are watching for a breakout to set the next trend.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/bitcoin-stuck-at-109k/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor (TAO) is under noticeable selling pressure after losing a key technical formation. TAO declined further during the day, trading at $299.61 with a daily fall of 1.79%, with selling pressure remaining dominant over the token. Having a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and high trading volume, TAO is now facing major technical levels, which […]
Bittensor
TAO$300.87+1.65%
1
1$0.008568-0.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119+3.29%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/27 19:30
Share
Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01525+0.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011152-32.76%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000031-4.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Share
James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Onchain Lens detection, after being liquidated, James Wynn returned and opened a 3x leverage ASTER long position again.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.000297+0.33%
Aster
ASTER$2.0341+10.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 19:31
Share

Trending News

More

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

MYX Finance price surges again as funding rate points to a crash

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure