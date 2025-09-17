XRP ETF Interest Surges as XRP Tundra Platform Enables ‘Overnight Wealth Creation’ Through Revolutionary Yield Generation

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/17 02:53
XRP
XRP$3.0243-0.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01352-1.09%

XRP has re-entered the headlines as institutions explore exchange-traded funds tied to the asset. Several ETF applications are currently under review in the United States, and the conversation has sparked renewed optimism among retail and institutional investors alike. For many, the approval of an XRP ETF would mark a turning point, legitimizing the asset for mainstream portfolios in the same way Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs did earlier this year.

At the same time, XRP Tundra has launched a presale that gives XRP holders an immediate way to put their assets to work. At a fixed price of $0.30, each presale purchase delivers two tokens for one entry: $TUNDRA-S on Solana and $TUNDRA-X on XRPL. With staking yields projected at 30% APY through Cryo Vaults, the project is capturing attention from investors already energized by the ETF momentum. Some have gone as far as to describe it as a vehicle for “overnight wealth creation.”

ETF Momentum Meets DeFi Yield

The push for an XRP ETF has been gaining ground since early summer, with multiple issuers positioning filings before the SEC. Analysts suggest that approval could trigger significant inflows, given XRP’s established role in payments and its large existing holder base. The interest reflects a growing consensus that XRP is maturing into an asset class suitable for traditional investment products.

For retail investors, the ETF narrative has been complemented by XRP Tundra’s DeFi design. While an ETF would provide exposure through traditional markets, Tundra offers a direct way to earn income from idle XRP. This combination — mainstream acceptance on one hand and high-yield staking on the other — illustrates how XRP’s ecosystem is expanding in parallel.

Cryo Vaults and 30% APY Potential

XRP Tundra’s yield model is centered on Cryo Vaults, where holders will be able to lock their XRP for periods ranging from a week to three months. Rewards are distributed from a fixed pool of TUNDRA tokens, avoiding uncontrolled inflation. Multipliers increase with longer commitments, with the top tier reaching 30% APY.

Further customization comes through Frost Keys, NFT-style instruments that can boost returns or reduce lock times. Staking has not yet gone live, but presale participants secure early access, ensuring they are positioned for payouts when the vaults activate. 

This forward-looking design has been one of the main reasons why XRP Tundra is now a recurring topic in ETF discussions: investors want both long-term price exposure and yield today. In his recent video, Crypto Vlog explained how retail market participants can benefit from this trend.

Presale at $0.30 With Dual-Chain Distribution

The presale is structured to give early participants exposure across two blockchains. At $0.30 per token, each allocation is divided equally between:

  • TUNDRA-S (Solana): a utility token linked to staking and yield.

  • TUNDRA-X (XRPL): a governance and reserve token on the XRP Ledger.

Forty percent of the supply for each token is set aside for presale buyers, ensuring they become the backbone of the community when trading opens. This way XRP Tundra avoids reliance on a single ecosystem and instead leverages both Solana’s DeFi capabilities and XRPL’s settlement efficiency.

Reviews, Verification, and Investor Assurance

Trust has been a focus ahead of launch. A contract audit by Cyberscope confirmed the platform’s technical framework, while Solidproof carried out a separate code review. Freshcoins provided additional testing. On the compliance side, Vital Block verified the identities of the founding team.

For investors considering the presale, these steps demonstrate that both security and accountability have been addressed. The mix of technical audits and KYC verification sets a baseline of transparency that many in the XRP community view as essential for long-term growth.

Toward Mainstream and DeFi Adoption

The convergence of ETF speculation and DeFi innovation has placed XRP back at the center of market attention. If regulators approve an ETF, XRP could see substantial inflows from institutional investors. In parallel, XRP Tundra is offering a grassroots path to returns, with presale buyers gaining early access to staking rewards that outpace standard market yields. Together, these developments are shaping a future where XRP is not only a payment token but also a platform for income generation and diversified investment.

Stay In Touch With XRP Tundra

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundraTelegram: https://t.me/xrptundraX: https://x.com/XrptundraContact: Tim Fénix, [email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FUNToken Secures Audit Approval for $5M Giveaway Smart Contract from CredShields

FUNToken Secures Audit Approval for $5M Giveaway Smart Contract from CredShields

FUNToken today announced that its highly anticipated $5 million community giveaway smart contract has successfully passed an independent security audit by CredShields, a leading blockchain security firm.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005263-4.89%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/17 19:36
Share
BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt

BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   BitGo gaat vanuit Frankfurt crypto aanbieden in Europa. Dat maakt het Amerikaanse digitale assetbedrijf vandaag bekend in een persbericht.  BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt De Duitse dochteronderneming, BitGo Europe GmbH, heeft goedkeuring gekregen van de Duitse toezichthouder BaFin voor een uitbreiding van zijn bestaande licentie. Daarmee kan het bedrijf zijn Europese dienstverlening uitbreiden met gereguleerde crypto diensten vanuit Frankfurt. De uitbreiding markeert een belangrijke stap voor institutionele beleggers in Europa, die nu toegang krijgen tot een breed scala aan handelsmogelijkheden via BitGo’s over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk en een high-performance elektronische handelsomgeving. Daarmee zijn duizenden digitale activa en stablecoins direct te verhandelen, onder toezicht van de Europese Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR). Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn prima tijden voor crypto. Bitcoin haalde een aantal weken terug een nieuwe all-time high en lijkt voor nieuw definitief boven de $100K te blijven. Na een flinke stijging van Bitcoin volgen vaak de altcoins. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in 2025? In dit… Continue reading BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); BitGo Europe ontving in mei 2025 al een eerste MiCAR-vergunning van BaFin voor bewaar- en custodian-diensten. Met de nieuwe uitbreiding biedt het bedrijf nu een volledige suite van crypto-diensten: custody, staking, transfers en gereguleerde handel. Brett Reeves, Head of European Sales and Go Network bij BitGo, licht toe: “We zijn verheugd ons Europese platform verder te versterken en klanten in staat te stellen om naadloos, concurrerend en met vertrouwen te handelen. Door onze institutionele custody-oplossing te combineren met hoogwaardige uitvoering krijgen klanten toegang tot diepe liquiditeit, terwijl hun assets veilig in MiCAR-conforme cold storage zijn te bewaren. Dit is een game-changer voor instellingen die veilig en efficiënt willen opereren in de digitale-assetsmarkt.” Toegang tot crypto De uitbreiding betekent dat Europese investeerders via BitGo toegang krijgen tot een breed spectrum aan liquiditeitsbronnen, waaronder topmarktmaker-desks en grote crypto beurzen. Dankzij deze geaggregeerde liquiditeit kunnen beleggers rekenen op scherpe prijzen en betrouwbare uitvoering van transacties. De nieuwe handelsdiensten zijn specifiek ontworpen om te voldoen aan de uiteenlopende behoeften van instellingen: Spot crypto trading in duizenden tokens en stablecoins. Naadloze integratie met bestaande custody-oplossingen. Beveiligde infrastructuur, waarbij assets in cold storage zijn te bewaren. Transparantie en MiCAR-conform toezicht via BaFin. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Belang voor de Europese cryptomarkt De stap van BitGo komt op een moment dat de Europese digitale-assetsmarkt in een fase van professionalisering en consolidatie belandt. Sinds de invoering van MiCAR in 2024 moeten cryptobedrijven voldoen aan strengere regels rond toezicht, kapitaalvereisten en klantbescherming. Voor institutionele beleggers biedt dat meer zekerheid, maar tegelijkertijd betekent het ook dat alleen partijen met een stevige infrastructuur en voldoende kapitaal in staat zijn om een volwaardig dienstenpakket aan te bieden. BitGo positioneert zich hiermee als een van de weinig gereguleerde custodians die zowel bewaar- als handelsdiensten kunnen combineren. Volgens marktanalisten kan dit een stimulans zijn voor grotere institutionele instroom in crypto, omdat de combinatie van veiligheid, liquiditeit en gereguleerd toezicht vaak een vereiste is voor banken, pensioenfondsen en vermogensbeheerders. BitGo’s internationale positie BitGo is in 2013 opgericht en geldt wereldwijd als een van de pioniers in crypto-infrastructuur. Het bedrijf biedt diensten aan op het gebied van custody, wallets, staking, handel, financiering en settlement. BitGo bedient duizenden institutionele klanten, waaronder cryptobeurzen, platforms en grote merken binnen de industrie. De uitbreiding van BitGo Europe’s licentie door BaFin markeert een belangrijke verschuiving in het Europese crypto-landschap. Institutionele investeerders kunnen nu rekenen op een partij die zowel veiligheid als liquiditeit biedt, volledig in lijn met MiCAR. Voor Europa betekent dit een verdere stap richting een rijpere en gereguleerde digitale-assetsmarkt, waarin instellingen met vertrouwen kapitaal kunnen inzetten. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt is geschreven door Wessel Simons en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.3496-4.88%
Wink
LIKE$0.010209+0.63%
ArchLoot
AL$0.085+0.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 18:46
Share
Chainlink (LINK) Eyes $40 as Bull Flag Builds on Weekly Chart

Chainlink (LINK) Eyes $40 as Bull Flag Builds on Weekly Chart

Chainlink forms a bull flag on the weekly chart, with $40 target in view as traders and institutions increase exposure.
Chainlink
LINK$23.01-2.08%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003317-0.48%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/17 19:09
Share

Trending News

More

FUNToken Secures Audit Approval for $5M Giveaway Smart Contract from CredShields

BitGo lanceert crypto diensten in Europa vanuit Frankfurt

Chainlink (LINK) Eyes $40 as Bull Flag Builds on Weekly Chart

Google is betting on stablecoins to build the next-generation payment protocol for the AI ​​economy.

Hong Kong targets 2,000-ton gold to strengthen global trade role