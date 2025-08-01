MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Chainlink introduces new pricing methodology for DEX-traded assets
Chainlink has announced a new pricing methodology purpose-built to offer reliable pricing for cryptocurrency and tokenized assets primarily traded on decentralized exchanges. An announcement Chainlink (LINK) shared on August 1 states that Chainlink State Pricing targets assets that show limited…
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 23:20
U.S. Treasury Secretary: Exploring the possibilities of decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential of blockchain technology
PANews reported on August 1 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said: "We are exploring new possibilities in decentralized computing and digital payments to unleash the potential
U
$0.0232
-23.93%
PANews
2025/08/01 23:13
UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn
UK regulators have redrafted the playbook, allowing retail crypto ETNs while keeping derivatives banned. The FCA’s grudging concession comes with a caveat: investors walk the tightrope without a compensation safety net. The Financial Conduct Authority announced on August 1 that…
WALK
$0.02571
+0.66%
U
$0.0232
-23.93%
NET
$0.00011117
-0.24%
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 23:06
PUMP price drops 15% as Bonk lauchpad dominates market share
PUMP price dropped 15% as Pump.fun continues to loose market share.
BONK
$0.0000243
-8.23%
PUMP
$0.002556
-2.55%
FUN
$0.010092
-9.57%
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 23:02
Bitcoin ETF saw a net outflow of 949 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net inflow of 8,183 ETH.
According to Lookonchain data from PANews on August 1st, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 949 BTC (US$110 million) today. ARK21Shares saw an outflow of 767 BTC (US$88.73
BTC
$112,265.21
-1.25%
ETH
$3,391.94
-4.36%
NET
$0.00011117
-0.24%
PANews
2025/08/01 22:52
Resupply: $10 million in bad debts now fully repaid
PANews reported on August 1st that the stablecoin protocol Resupply officially announced that $10 million in bad debt has now been fully repaid. Of this, $8.8 million related to a
BAD
$0.00000000786
-5.18%
NOW
$0.00796
+1.66%
DEBT
$0.006375
-26.25%
PANews
2025/08/01 22:47
Fed's Bostic: Still expecting one rate cut this year
PANews reported on August 1 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Bostic said that in many respects, the labor market still looks good; if the data supports it, he
LOOKS
$0.019625
-0.40%
PANews
2025/08/01 22:43
Gryphon shareholders will vote on merger with Bitcoin mining firm American Bitcoin on August 27.
PANews reported on August 1st that, according to The Miner Mag, American Bitcoin Corp (ABC), a Bitcoin mining company backed by the Trump family, is nearing completion of a confidential
TRUMP
$8.503
-3.19%
PANews
2025/08/01 22:42
3 tokens to check out before 2025 ends: The next XRP, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu
As the 2025 bull run peaks, investors are eyeing memecoins with momentum, Little Pepe is emerging as a surprise contender. #partnercontent
SHIBA
$0.000000000628
-3.68%
XRP
$2.7727
-7.69%
DOGECOIN
$0.000000098
+1.03%
RUN
$0.0000019
-17.39%
BULL
$0.003914
-0.58%
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 22:38
Boundless — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Boundless is a universal open-source ZK protocol developed by the RISC Zero team. The project has raised $52 million in funding from Blockchain Capital, Delphi Ventures, Galaxy, and others. Recently, the team launched the beta version of Boundless Mainnet along with quests. By completing them, users can earn a boost for the airdrop and gain
ZERO
$0.00004769
-4.94%
ZK
$0.04754
-6.25%
BETA
$0.0003577
+7.06%
OPEN
$0.0000000956
+37.55%
Incrypted
2025/08/01 22:27
What’s next for Ethereum price as spot ETF demand wanes?
Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.
Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm
3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation