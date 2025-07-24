MEXC Exchange
Altcoin breakout? ETH outpaces BTC in volume, demand, and ETF flows
Altseason calls are gaining ground, and the numbers are starting to back them. New market data shows Ethereum is taking the market lead, flipping Bitcoin across several key metrics and pulling altcoins with it. According to a July 23 CryptoQuant…
BTC
$112,170.55
-1.51%
ETH
$3,389.73
-4.74%
ALTCOIN
$0.001644
+14.80%
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 16:42
Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) raises over £100 million to promote AI and Bitcoin deployment
PANews reported on July 24 that the listed company Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) announced that it had completed the fundraising of over 100 million pounds of convertible bonds and started
TAO
$329.08
-5.52%
AI
$0.1124
-6.79%
ALPHA
$0.01386
-4.87%
PANews
2025/07/24 16:39
Sky Rune continues to use staking rewards to repurchase SKY
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Ember’s monitoring, Rune, the co-founder of Sky (formerly MakerDAO), is using SKY staking rewards for repurchase operations. Half an hour ago, he
RUNE
$1.233
-5.15%
PANews
2025/07/24 16:33
Solana block size could nearly double as dev proposes increase to 100M CU
Solana may soon double its block capacity from 60 million to 100 million compute units, aiming to boost transaction throughput and ease network congestion. The Solana (SOL) network could soon see a dramatic leap in block capacity, with a new…
SOL
$156.56
-5.83%
MAY
$0.04923
-1.57%
BLOCK
$0.1851
+7.24%
SOON
$0.1542
+4.04%
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 16:16
Huang Licheng closed his position of 1,229 ETH and lost $80,000. The long positions of ETH, PUMP and HYPE still had a floating loss of about $8.711 million
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, Huang Licheng closed 1,229 ETH positions in the past hour, with a loss of about $80,000. Currently, his long
HYPE
$35.91
-4.74%
AI
$0.1124
-6.79%
ETH
$3,389.73
-4.74%
PUMP
$0.002554
-2.96%
PANews
2025/07/24 16:05
GoPlus Launches 500 Million GPS Token Security Fund
PANews reported on July 24 that GoPlus announced the establishment of a 500 million GPS token security fund, which aims to transform Web3 security from cost to shared value by
FUND
$0.02749
-1.46%
GPS
$0.017004
-6.73%
TOKEN
$0.01424
-6.74%
PANews
2025/07/24 16:03
Crypto entertainment company Pixel Vault plans to close and is seeking a buyer
PANews reported on July 24 that crypto entertainment company Pixel Vault announced that after four years of operation, it has begun to consider closing the company and is negotiating acquisitions
PIXEL
$0.03022
-5.50%
PANews
2025/07/24 15:57
Amended class action calls Pump.fun a ‘slot machine cabinet’ in $5.5B case
An amended lawsuit accuses Pump.fun and key Solana partners of operating an unlicensed digital casino that funneled billions through deceptive memecoin schemes.
MEMECOIN
$0.01402
-5.07%
PUMP
$0.002554
-2.96%
FUN
$0.010078
-9.84%
PANews
2025/07/24 15:43
Here’s how to get Takashi Murakami’s 108 Flowers Revised NFT card
Japanese artist Takashi Murakami is launching a collection of NFT cards inspired by his physical works. Will you be one of the on-chain users minting the card collection on July 31? On July 24, Takashi Murakami informed his X followers…
HERE
$0.000449
+4.41%
GET
$0.005309
-6.95%
NFT
$0.0000004719
-0.35%
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 15:24
Coinbase Ventures announces support for AI trading agent platform Bankr
PANews reported on July 24 that Coinbase Ventures announced that it would support the development of the Bankr platform through the Base Ecosystem Fund. It is reported that Bankr is
FUND
$0.02749
-1.46%
AI
$0.1124
-6.79%
PANews
2025/07/24 15:23
