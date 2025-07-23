MEXC Exchange
Data: 31.6% of PUMP pre-sale buyers have sold on DEX, and 53% have been transferred to new wallets
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Spot On Chain statistics, among the 10,145 successful pre-sale buyers of PUMP tokens, 12.7% still hold them; 31.6% have been sold on
PANews
2025/07/23 11:32
a16z Crypto adds to Story ecosystem, leads $15 million investment in decentralized data layer Poseidon to solve AI data bottleneck
Poseidon, a decentralized AI data infrastructure project incubated by the on-chain IP protocol Story, announced today that it has completed a $15 million seed round of financing, led by a16z
PANews
2025/07/23 11:21
Ping An Securities: Hong Kong may adopt dual-track regulation of stablecoins
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the Hong Kong Wen Wei Po, Ping An Securities released a stablecoin report pointing out that Hong Kong may form a dual-track
PANews
2025/07/23 11:20
The crypto market partially pulled back, but the NFT sector rose for two consecutive days, and BTC rebounded to $119,000
PANews reported on July 23 that according to SoSoValue data, most crypto markets experienced a slight correction after continuous increases, but the NFT sector rose against the trend, with a
PANews
2025/07/23 11:02
South Korean blockchain infrastructure provider DSRV completes first round of financing of approximately US$11.6 million
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Edaily, South Korean blockchain infrastructure provider DSRV has completed its first round of financing of approximately 16 billion won (approximately 11.6 million
PANews
2025/07/23 10:57
Listed company DigitalX increased its holdings by 74.7 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 499.8 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 23 that according to official news, Australian crypto asset management company DigitalX (ASX code: DCC, OTCQB code: DGGXF) DigitalX announced that it has increased its holdings
PANews
2025/07/23 10:49
UK to ban public sector from making ransomware payments
The UK will prohibit its public sector, such as its health service and local councils, from paying ransomware in a bid to “smash the cyber criminal business model.”
PANews
2025/07/23 10:49
DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Businesswire, Norma Chu, founder, chairman and CEO of DDC Enterprise, a NYSE-listed company, published a shareholder letter, which pointed out that it
PANews
2025/07/23 10:43
A whale is suspected of selling 300 WBTC in the early morning, and has sold a total of 1,000 BTC in the past 4 days
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, "the address that built a position of 1,074 WBTC at an average price of $10,708 four
PANews
2025/07/23 10:39
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba may announce his resignation, the yen fell in the short term, and Japanese stocks rose
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Jinshi, the Nikkei 225 index extended its gains and stood above 41,000 points, up more than 3% on the day. The short-term
PANews
2025/07/23 10:36
