Analyst: US cryptocurrency ETFs attracted $12.8 billion in July, setting a record high
PANews reported on August 1st that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated on the X platform that US cryptocurrency ETFs attracted $12.8 billion in July, setting a record for the
PANews
2025/08/01 20:16
Trump: Dissent within the Federal Reserve Board is strong and will only intensify
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, Trump said that there is strong dissent within the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and it will only intensify.
PANews
2025/08/01 20:10
Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC
According to PANews on August 1, NLNico disclosed that Singapore market making giant Virtu Financial increased its holdings of BTC by 175 in the second quarter and currently holds 410
PANews
2025/08/01 20:08
Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.
According to an official announcement from PANews on August 1, Belgravia Hartford, a Canadian listed company, announced it had increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total bitcoin holdings
PANews
2025/08/01 20:03
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say
Cross-chain bridges have overtaken traditional mixers as the primary tool for laundering stolen crypto in early 2025, moving over $1.5 billion in hacked funds. Their speed, liquidity, and lighter regulatory scrutiny have made them far more attractive than mixers like…
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 19:55
Analysis: Bitcoin's profitable supply ratio has remained above 90% for more than a month, and the risk of selling pressure has intensified
According to PANews on August 1st, Glassnode published an analysis on the X platform stating: "The proportion of Bitcoin's profitable supply has remained above 90% for over a month. When
PANews
2025/08/01 19:50
UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8
PANews reported on August 1st that the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on its official website that it will open retail channels for cryptocurrency exchange-traded notes (ETNs), stating that
PANews
2025/08/01 19:44
a16z warns of loopholes in draft cryptocurrency rules, recommends adopting a "digital commodity" regulatory framework
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Cointelegraph, the well-known venture capital firm a16z called on US lawmakers to revise the draft crypto regulatory bill, warning that the proposed
PANews
2025/08/01 19:39
Andreessen Horowitz warns of loopholes in draft crypto rules
Andreessen Horowitz urged the US Senate Banking Committee to scrap the “ancillary asset” concept in draft crypto legislation, warning of loopholes.
PANews
2025/08/01 19:19
Letsbonk.Fun generated approximately $37.38 million in revenue in July, surpassing all other Solana memecoin launch platforms.
According to PANews on August 1, SolanaFloor cited Blockworks data showing that Letsbonk.Fun surpassed all other Solana Memecoin launch platforms, including pump.fun, in monthly revenue for the first time. Letsbonk.Fun's
PANews
2025/08/01 19:08
Trending News
South Korea Restricts Firms From Including Coinbase, Strategy in ETF Portfolios
Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.
Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm
3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation