MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
A smart fund shorted altcoins and suffered a floating loss of more than $12.48 million, of which XRP lost as much as $9 million
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Aunt Ai's analysis, a smart fund that used $2.82 million to leverage 14.81 million USDDe earnings recently suffered a floating loss due
MORE
$0,10016
+0,65%
FUND
$0,02749
-1,46%
XRP
$2,7789
-7,68%
AI
$0,1129
-6,30%
SMART
$0,0043
+1,79%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 15:35
A whale deposited $5 million in HyperLiquid and opened multiple leveraged short positions including DOGE and FARTCOIN
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited $5 million USDC into the HyperLiquid platform and opened multiple leveraged short positions, including SOL (20x
SOL
$157,02
-5,50%
DOGE
$0,19175
-7,28%
USDC
$1,0001
-0,01%
FARTCOIN
$0,89245
-10,94%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 15:33
Hong Kong’s stablecoin licensing to adopt invite-only approach: report
The regulatory watchdog in charge of the framework will employ a thorough, exclusive vetting process for potential issuers. According to local reports on July 20, the incoming stablecoin licensing regime under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will not be…
NOT
$0,001975
-5,09%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 15:32
PEPE vs. DOGE vs. Pepeto: Which crypto is set to have a better bull run?
Dogecoin surges while Pepeto rises with a mission, two memecoins driving 2025’s biggest crypto buzz. #sponsored
DOGE
$0,19175
-7,28%
DOGECOIN
$0,000000098
+1,03%
RUN
$0,0000019
-17,39%
BULL
$0,003914
-0,58%
BUZZ
$0,007192
+0,62%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 15:16
zkBTC bridge mainnet goes live, unlocking Bitcoin cross-chain liquidity
Lightec’s zkBTC bridge goes live on mainnet, marking a new phase for Bitcoin as it enters the cross-chain liquidity era. The zkBTC Bridge has officially launched on mainnet, marking a major milestone for the Lightec team after more than two…
MORE
$0,10016
+0,65%
MAJOR
$0,15329
-1,78%
ERA
$0,9154
-10,46%
CROSS
$0,27529
-8,79%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 15:08
UK weighs £5 billion Bitcoin sell-off to help plug budget gap
The UK government is reportedly considering plans to sell off over £5 billion worth of seized Bitcoin in a move that could potentially help address a growing budget deficit. A recent report from The Telegraph disclosed that the Home Office…
MOVE
$0,1244
-4,82%
PLUG
$0,00005967
+3,97%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 15:05
Pump.fun’s Alon reacts to news about an alleged PUMP airdrop on July 24
Pump.fun co-founder, Alon Cohen, comments below a post by crypto KOL Downsin Jerome that claims there will be an alleged airdrop for Solana wallet holders on July 24. In a recent post, crypto influencer Downsin Jerome claimed that the meme…
ALON
$0,005701
+3,54%
MEME
$0,001776
-10,75%
WALLET
$0,02158
-4,25%
PUMP
$0,002584
-1,37%
FUN
$0,010084
-9,71%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 15:03
Analysis: Ethereum rises strongly due to Asian buying, institutional allocation and DeFi recovery
PANews reported on July 21 that Matrixport said in today's chart that the recent altcoin market has been driven by the Asian market, with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) performing
XRP
$2,7789
-7,68%
ETH
$3 385,19
-4,81%
DEFI
$0,002057
+2,95%
ALTCOIN
$0,001603
+10,62%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 14:57
Swedish listed company H100 Group plans to raise about $1.5 million to buy more Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 21 that according to an official announcement, Swedish listed company H100 Group announced that its board of directors decided today to issue up to 1,523,089 new
MORE
$0,10016
+0,65%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 14:52
Ethereum's market value surpasses Vanguard Group and rises to 28th place in global asset market value ranking
PANews reported on July 21 that 8marketcap data showed that Ethereum's market value surpassed the asset management company Vanguard Group and rose to the 28th place in the global asset
ROSE
$0,02293
-5,36%
Share
PANews
2025/07/21 14:38
Trending News
More
South Korea Restricts Firms From Including Coinbase, Strategy in ETF Portfolios
Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.
Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm
3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation