2025-08-03 Sunday

British media says stablecoins are fraught with risks and may provide an opportunity for money laundering

PANews reported on July 20 that according to the Financial Times, US President Trump signed the Stablecoin Regulatory Act on the 18th. This is the first stablecoin legislation in the
PANews2025/07/20 22:30
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Strategy by 21,499 shares in the second quarter of this year

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Barron's, the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, one of the largest public pension funds in the United States, disclosed in a document
PANews2025/07/20 21:46
A whale spent 50 million USDT to buy 13,462 ETH four hours ago

According to PANews on July 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale spent 50 million USDT to buy 13,462 ETH four hours ago, with an average purchase price of US$3,715.
PANews2025/07/20 21:39
Ethena Points Ranking TOP1 Whale holds 839.5 billion Ethena points and can obtain about 21.94 million ENA, worth about 10.675 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 20 that according to the monitoring of chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the top whale in the Ethena points ranking bought nearly 450 million sUSDe YT
PANews2025/07/20 21:35
Analysis: Every 10,000 BTC added to ETF holdings can push up the average price by 1.8%, and may rise to $150,000 in October

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Decrypt, research firm Cooper Research released a report stating that as a large amount of investor funds poured into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds,
PANews2025/07/20 20:53
Michael Saylor once again releases Strategy Bitcoin holdings tracking information, and may disclose the increase in holdings next week

PANews reported on July 20 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information about Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings tracking on the X platform. He wrote: “
PANews2025/07/20 20:17
Data: AVAIL, VENOM, ALT and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which AVAIL unlocks about $18.9 million

PANews reported on July 20 that Token Unlocks data showed that AVAIL, VENOM, ALT and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including: Avail (AVAIL) will unlock
PANews2025/07/20 20:04
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan: The SAR Government has positioned artificial intelligence as a key industry

PANews reported on July 20 that Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po published an essay in which he pointed out that the 35th Hong Kong Book Fair, which lasted
PANews2025/07/20 20:01
Experts say ‘just a starting point’ as Crypto Week ends on a high note

The GENIUS Act marks a turning point for crypto regulation, but experts say true integration with finance and identity systems is only beginning.
PANews2025/07/20 19:05
Hong Pizheng, Director of the Hong Kong Gold Association: Stablecoins should not be the object of speculation, but a long-term battle

PANews reported on July 20 that according to the Hong Kong Economic Journal, Hong Pi-cheng, Chairman of the Hong Kong Financial Development Council, recently hosted an annual report press conference
PANews2025/07/20 18:25

