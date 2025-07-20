MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 29% month-on-month to US$159.6 million, and Pudgy Penguins transaction volume increased by 247.32%.
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 29% in the past week to $159.6 million. Market participation has
NFT
$0.0000004714
-0.50%
Share
PANews
2025/07/20 08:53
A whale/institution has hoarded 47,121 ETH in the past day, worth about $169 million
PANews reported on July 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a certain whale/institution has hoarded 47,121 ETH (US$169 million) through FalconX in the past day, with
ETH
$3,388.45
-4.75%
Share
PANews
2025/07/20 08:33
UK plans to sell seized Bitcoin to fill fiscal gap, sales could reach $7 billion
PANews reported on July 20 that the British Home Office is working with the police to sell a batch of seized cryptocurrencies to fill the financial gap, according to the
Share
PANews
2025/07/20 08:12
US Lawmaker sounds alarm on GENIUS bill, says it's a CBDC Trojan Horse
The line between a central bank digital currency and a centrally-managed, government-regulated stablecoin is thin, critics argue.
BANK
$0.052
-7.04%
Share
PANews
2025/07/20 06:16
Shiba vs Dogecoin vs Pepeto forecast: Which cryptocurrency is poised to have a better bull run?
Dogecoin jumps 10% to $0.2360 as Pepeto gains buzz with its inclusive memecoin exchange and mission of unity. #sponsoredcontent
SHIBA
$0.000000000629
-4.98%
GAINS
$0.02399
-1.59%
DOGECOIN
$0.000000098
+1.03%
RUN
$0.0000019
-17.39%
BULL
$0.003914
-0.58%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 03:58
NFT sales jump 29% to $159.6m, Pudgy Penguins surges 247%
Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are roaring back to life alongside crypto’s bull run, with soaring sales, surging participation, and million-dollar JPEGs reentering the chat. Weekly NFT sales jumped 29% to $159.6 million as Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) rallied to…
BTC
$112,074.53
-1.47%
CHAT
$0.2066
-5.14%
ETH
$3,388.45
-4.75%
RUN
$0.0000019
-17.39%
BULL
$0.003914
-0.58%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 03:41
Crypto VC funding: Plasma raises $50m, Spiko bags $22m
The week of July 13-19, 2025, witnessed a total of $170.3 million in venture capital raised across 10 diverse projects.
VC
$0.0047
--%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 02:00
After turning $20k into $8m on Solana, traders shift to crypto projected to jump 8000%
Traders who made $8m from SOL shift to LILPEPE, eyes 8000% gains. #partnercontent
SOL
$157.25
-5.35%
GAINS
$0.02399
-1.59%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 01:56
XRP vs Solana vs Pepeto: Which cryptocurrency is poised to have better bull run?
XRP seeks a comeback, while Pepeto unites memecoins through real utility. #sponsoredcontent
XRP
$2.7763
-7.74%
REAL
$0.04652
+2.80%
RUN
$0.0000019
-17.39%
BULL
$0.003914
-0.58%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 01:42
Adam Back helped build Bitcoin’s foundations — now he’s taking BSTR to Nasdaq
Backed by Adam Back and built around a Bitcoin-per-share model, BSTR is set to enter the public markets through a Cantor Fitzgerald-led SPAC. A $3.5 billion bet on Bitcoin On Jul. 17, Bitcoin Standard Treasury Reserve (BSTR) announced plans to…
NOW
$0.00793
+0.63%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 01:22
Trending News
More
South Korea Restricts Firms From Including Coinbase, Strategy in ETF Portfolios
Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.
Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm
3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation