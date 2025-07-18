2025-08-03 Sunday

The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation development team once again internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth $3.6 million) to the EF2 address 0xc061...0B6d. The
PANews2025/07/18 17:07
Crypto market capitalization hits $4 trillion as US crypto bills move forward

The global cryptocurrency market reached a new milestone on Friday, surpassing a $4 trillion market capitalization.
Fxstreet2025/07/18 17:02
US House passes all three key crypto bills, here’s what comes next

After days of uncertainty and political drama, ‘Crypto Week’ in the U.S. House ended with a clean sweep as lawmakers passed all major bills on the agenda. On July 18, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the trio landmark…
Crypto.news2025/07/18 17:00
Web3 fantasy football game Football.Fun raises $2 million

PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, the Web3 fantasy football game Football.Fun announced the completion of US$2 million in financing, led by 6th Man Ventures (6MV),
PANews2025/07/18 17:00
Privacy financial protocol AI Cross Matrix completes $12 million seed round of financing

PANews reported on July 18 that according to CoinPost, the privacy financial protocol AI Cross Matrix (ACM) completed a US$12 million seed round of financing, with participation from Asva Capital,
PANews2025/07/18 17:00
Alchemy Pay releases Alchemy Chain white paper to promote the development of stablecoin payments

PANews reported on July 18 that Alchemy Pay released the Alchemy Chain white paper, clarifying its technical architecture and strategic direction as a dedicated blockchain for stablecoin payments. Alchemy Chain
PANews2025/07/18 16:55
US House of Representatives approved three strategic bills — GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC

In the US, the House of Representatives has officially passed three strategic cryptocurrency bills at once: 🚨BREAKING (I rarely use that term anymore, but this time I think it’s warranted 😁): All *three* crypto bills just passed the House and the GENIUS Act is now headed to @realDonaldTrump’s desk to become the first major piece […] Сообщение US House of Representatives approved three strategic bills — GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/07/18 16:44
Trump eyes executive order to open U.S. retirement savings market to crypto investments

Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order that would open the $9 trillion U.S. retirement savings market to alternative assets, including cryptocurrency, gold, and private equity. According to a July 17 Financial Times report, the order would instruct…
Crypto.news2025/07/18 16:43
AI project Sapien establishes foundation and reveals native token name $SAPIEN

PANews reported on July 18 that AI data collection company Sapien announced the establishment of the non-profit entity Sapien Foundation, which is responsible for maintaining the development of the ecosystem
PANews2025/07/18 16:42
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$57.7932 million

PANews reported on July 18 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews2025/07/18 16:12

