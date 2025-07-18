MEXC Exchange
Hong Kong-listed company Huajian Medical (01931.HK) launches IVDD stablecoin and builds "IVDNewCo Exchange" ecosystem
PANews reported on July 18 that Huajian Medical (01931.HK) issued an announcement that the company is actively promoting a milestone strategic initiative, namely building a "NewCo + RWA + Web3
PANews
2025/07/18 13:13
100% self-funded, a grassroots team's second venture, can Project X replicate Hyperliquid's growth trajectory?
By Nicky, Foresight News As one of the most outstanding trading platforms in this cycle, Hyperliquid has a daily trading volume of over $15 billion, accounting for over 74% of
PANews
2025/07/18 13:00
A whale continues to inject capital to prevent ETH short positions from bursting, with floating losses reaching tens of millions of dollars
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale continued to inject funds into the platform to avoid liquidation of its ETH 20x leveraged short position
PANews
2025/07/18 12:58
Ethereum will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Genesis Block on July 30
PANews reported on July 18 that the Ethereum Foundation announced that July 30, 2025 is the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Ethereum Genesis Block. On this day, the
PANews
2025/07/18 12:21
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $602 million yesterday, the second highest in history
PANews reported on July 18 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $602 million on July 17, Eastern Time, the second highest
PANews
2025/07/18 12:02
Trump is expected to announce policy guidelines on artificial intelligence that will call for looser regulation, expanded energy for data centers, and more.
PANews reported on July 18, market news: US President Trump is expected to announce policy guidelines on artificial intelligence, which will call for relaxed regulations and expanded energy sources for
PANews
2025/07/18 12:01
The DeFi version of MicroStrategy is born? A $2 million capital gamble and a boardroom battle
Will Leshner turn LQR House into the MicroStrategy of DeFi? Written by: TechFlow LQR House, a publicly traded liquor retailer located in Miami Beach, Florida, has not been doing well
PANews
2025/07/18 12:00
Crypto market cap nears $4T, just behind the biggest company in the world
Surges in the price of Ether and XRP have driven total crypto market capitalization to record highs just shy of $4 trillion.
PANews
2025/07/18 12:00
Bitcoin spot ETF has seen net inflows for 11 consecutive days, with an inflow of $523 million yesterday
PANews reported on July 18 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $523 million on July 17, Eastern Time, recording net inflows for
PANews
2025/07/18 11:58
SharpLink Gaming purchased more than 32,000 ETH, with a total holding of more than 353,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 18 that according to The Block , Nasdaq-listed company SharpLink Gaming purchased an additional 32,892 Ethereum (about $ 118.8 million) on Thursday, further expanding its lead
PANews
2025/07/18 11:57
