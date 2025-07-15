2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Boundless beta launch triggers new era of zero-knowledge market infrastructure

Boundless beta launch triggers new era of zero-knowledge market infrastructure

The launch of Boundless’ incentivized testnet marks crypto’s first real stress test for production-ready zero-knowledge infrastructure. With the Ethereum Foundation and EigenLayer as early adopters, the scramble to operationalize ZK proofs across chains has officially begun. According to a press…
READY
READY$0.002777-4.14%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000476-5.46%
ZKsync
ZK$0.04819-5.10%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001257-1.10%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0003522+5.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 01:06
Market revival could catapult Pi coin to $5 and beyond, 50x potential

Market revival could catapult Pi coin to $5 and beyond, 50x potential

Pi Network eyes a potential 50x rally, while XYZVerse rises as the newest memecoin backed by global sports fan communities. #partnercontent
Pi Network
PI$0.35055-13.69%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 00:45
South Korea’s Tax-Chief Nominee Vows Crackdown on Crypto Tax Evasion

South Korea’s Tax-Chief Nominee Vows Crackdown on Crypto Tax Evasion

Key Takeaways: Nominee Lim Gwang-hyun emphasized stricter enforcement of crypto tax rules during his confirmation hearing. South Korea is developing a system to monitor virtual asset transactions and apply AI for risk detection. The OECD’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) shows global alignment, but gaps remain in regulatory consistency across jurisdictions. Lim Gwang-hyun, the nominee for South Korea ’s Commissioner of the National Tax Service (NTS), said he would strengthen oversight of digital asset transactions and expand cross-border information sharing to counter tax evasion. According to remarks made during a National Assembly hearing on July 15, Lim addressed several tax-related issues, prompting an enhanced tax evasion detection system. South Korea Targets Crypto Tax Evasion Speaking before the Planning and Finance Committee, Lim said, “In order to advance the capital market, we will continue to respond more resolutely to stock price manipulation, irregular capital transactions by controlling shareholders, and illegal profiteering.” He emphasized the need to monitor new forms of tax avoidance, including activities involving virtual assets. To address this, Lim proposed the establishment of a virtual asset transaction history collection system to detect abuse early. Lim also said the agency would enhance its detection system by applying artificial intelligence to past tax investigation cases. He explained that, in the future, inputting basic data such as financial statements could trigger automated detection of suspicious activity. In addition to domestic efforts, Lim said he would “block the outflow of national wealth” by “expanding tax information exchange with foreign countries and diversifying overseas information collection channels for intelligent anti-social overseas tax evasion.” “We urgently need a ‘pinpoint tax administration’ that focuses tax administration capabilities on areas that require tax justice,” he said. The hearing was part of the confirmation process for Lim’s appointment to lead South Korea’s tax authority. 🇰🇷 Proposed amendment in South Korea underscores the complexities of bringing crypto into institutional finance. #korea #etf https://t.co/btMXBinW7X — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 27, 2025 Global Effort on Digital Asset Reporting While South Korea sharpens its enforcement tools, global authorities are also stepping up efforts to track crypto-linked tax evasion. The OECD has finalized its Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), which mandates automatic information exchange on digital asset holdings across jurisdictions. Several G20 nations have pledged to adopt the rules by 2027, indicating an international alignment on tax transparency in crypto markets. However, implementation remains uneven. Some jurisdictions continue to serve as havens for anonymous or lightly regulated crypto activity, complicating audit trails for tax authorities. While national regulators like Korea’s NTS adopt AI and real-time tracking systems, cross-border coordination will likely become a key test of whether global tax enforcement can keep pace with digital finance. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What concerns exist over the use of AI in tax enforcement? AI-based tax enforcement raises questions about false positives, algorithmic transparency, and the risk of disproportionate scrutiny on small or uninformed investors. Are there global penalties for crypto tax evasion? While domestic penalties vary, the OECD’s new framework encourages jurisdictions to implement aligned enforcement standards. However, enforcement largely remains national in scope, and extradition or asset seizure can be complicated. How might privacy laws affect tax data sharing? International tax data exchange must comply with local data protection laws, which can slow down implementation or restrict what types of user data are shared across borders. What role do exchanges play in global crypto tax enforcement? Centralized exchanges are increasingly required to report user data under AML and tax laws. Some platforms already share information with tax authorities under agreements like the Common Reporting Standard.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017083-3.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.181-7.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10021+0.48%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1094-0.81%
Threshold
T$0.01583-4.81%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/16 00:32
Ripple, Coinbase, MoonPay execs to advise California on gov’t efficiency

Ripple, Coinbase, MoonPay execs to advise California on gov’t efficiency

The California Breakthrough Project held its first meeting at Ripple’s San Francisco headquarters, according to journalist Eleanor Terrett.
Threshold
T$0.01583-4.81%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 00:19
Zeus Network’s btcSOL turns Solana staking into a Bitcoin on-ramp

Zeus Network’s btcSOL turns Solana staking into a Bitcoin on-ramp

For the first time, Solana users can grow their Bitcoin holdings without bridging or trading. Zeus Network’s btcSOL turns staked SOL into a passive Bitcoin minting machine, without middlemen or complex steps. According to a press release shared with crypto.news…
Zeus Network
ZEUS$0.1309-7.88%
Solana
SOL$157.89-4.93%
Triathon
GROW$0.0111+21.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 00:05
Interview | Cardano Foundation CEO on Reeve launch, staking risks, and governance roadmap

Interview | Cardano Foundation CEO on Reeve launch, staking risks, and governance roadmap

The Cardano Foundation released last week its 2024 Financial Insights Report directly on the Cardano blockchain using its newly launched tool, Reeve. This marks the first time the Foundation takes advantage of on-chain infrastructure to publish verifiable financial data. The…
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001257-1.10%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/15 23:59
Citigroup CEO: Citigroup is exploring the possibility of issuing stablecoins

Citigroup CEO: Citigroup is exploring the possibility of issuing stablecoins

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, Citi’s CEO said that Citi is exploring the possibility of issuing stablecoins.
Share
PANews2025/07/15 23:56
Aguila Trades has closed its 20x leveraged BTC long position and opened a new 20x leveraged BTC short position

Aguila Trades has closed its 20x leveraged BTC long position and opened a new 20x leveraged BTC short position

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the "mysterious whale" Aguila Trades has closed its 20x leveraged BTC long position and opened a new 20x leveraged
Bitcoin
BTC$112,420.82-1.00%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 23:54
Global Financial Watchdog Makes Stablecoins Top Priority Ahead of G20 Summit

Global Financial Watchdog Makes Stablecoins Top Priority Ahead of G20 Summit

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) has made the rising influence of stablecoins a top agenda item as it prepares to meet world leaders at the upcoming G20 summit. In a letter addressed to G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, newly appointed FSB Chair and Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, emphasized that assessing the growing role of stablecoins in payments and settlements is now a central concern for global financial stability. Bailey Warns Stablecoins May Undermine Financial Trust and Oversight Bailey, who began his term as chair in July, warned that the rapid expansion of stablecoins, digital assets typically pegged to fiat currencies, poses potential risks to monetary trust, credit creation, and financial oversight. “The potential risks and impacts [of stablecoins] are underexplored, in part due to the pace of market developments,” Bailey wrote. “We should continue to ensure that we are implementing our agreed recommendations, monitoring developments in this area, and collaborating across jurisdictions.” The renewed scrutiny follows the FSB’s earlier efforts to regulate stablecoins, starting with its 2021 global framework for monitoring their use. The watchdog has since warned of increased adoption in emerging markets, where stablecoins have become an accessible alternative to volatile local currencies and inefficient banking systems. In response to the spiraling adoption, the FSB said it will expand its work on understanding stablecoin-related risks in these economies. This week’s summit, hosted under South Africa’s G20 presidency, comes at a critical time. The global stablecoin market has settled more than $27.6 trillion in transactions during Q1 2025 alone , doubling Visa’s entire 2023 settlement volume. 💸 Stablecoins settle $27.6 trillion in Q1 2025, doubling Visa’s annual volume, as Ethereum’s infrastructure dominates global digital payments, even amid price turbulence. #Stablecoins #Ethereum https://t.co/LVFclqLGPX — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) April 18, 2025 In the U.S., lawmakers recently passed the GENIUS stablecoin bil l, marking a major step toward the formal integration of stablecoins into the mainstream financial system. However, Bailey has voiced concern about the systemic risks of this trend. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, he argued against the idea of private banks issuing their own stablecoins , stating that such instruments could undermine traditional credit mechanisms and monetary policy control. 🇬🇧 BOE Governor Andrew Bailey has warned that big banks issuing private stablecoins would pose financial stability risks. #BankofEngland #AndrewBailey #Stablecoins https://t.co/9WpwUdkIAV — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 14, 2025 Instead of supporting stablecoins, Bailey has advocated for the digitization of bank deposits, calling it a safer and more regulated path that preserves central bank oversight. The FSB’s warnings also come against the backdrop of growing geopolitical and financial uncertainty. Bailey’s letter pointed to April’s market volatility as a reminder of the financial system’s vulnerabilities, especially outside traditional banking. He noted the importance of robust surveillance and regulatory coordination, particularly in light of the shift toward non-bank financial intermediation and the emergence of new technologies like stablecoins. Some of the key concerns raised include the potential for stablecoins to erode the “singleness of money,” a term used to describe the unified trust in currency across the economy. Bailey warned that if stablecoins begin circulating outside regulated systems, they could create parallel forms of money, complicating monetary policy and cross-border payments. Ethereum Breaks $3K as GENIUS Stablecoin Bill Nears House Vote—Market Bets on Regulatory Breakthrough Ethereum surged past the $3,000 mark on renewed optimism tied to U.S. legislative momentum around stablecoins, with its price climbing 2.13% in the past 24 hours to $3,028. The move caps off a strong weekly gain of 19%, coinciding with what some analysts say could be a turning point for Ethereum’s role in the global financial system. Bitcoin pumped hard after a bill was passed that aligned with the narrative. Today, the “GENIUS bill” voting is allegedly starting. Ethereum has become the backbone of the stablecoin ecosystem. Are you connecting the dots? pic.twitter.com/Y4xHNIDWas — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) July 15, 2025 The rally follows growing anticipation around the U.S. House of Representatives’ expected vote on the GENIUS Act , short for Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins. The bill, which passed the Senate in June with bipartisan backing, seeks to create a formal regulatory framework for stablecoins in the United States. If passed, the GENIUS Act could offer the most comprehensive legal clarity to date for dollar-pegged digital assets, many of which operate on Ethereum. The timing of Ethereum’s breakout has fueled speculation that the market may be pricing in the potential impact of this legislation. Ethereum plays a central role in the stablecoin ecosystem. It hosts the largest share of the total stablecoin supply, accounting for $124.5 billion as of May 6, 2025 . Tether (USDT) leads with $64.7 billion, followed by Circle’s USDC at $37 billion. Other notable tokens on Ethereum include USDe, DAI, and PayPal’s PYUSD. From its early days when Ethereum hosted just $124,000 in stablecoins, the network has grown into the primary base layer for tokenized dollars, driving liquidity across decentralized finance, trading, and on-chain payments. According to data from DeFiLlama and CryptoQuant, the total stablecoin market cap recently surpassed $250 billion , with a $33 billion increase so far in 2025 alone. 🔍 Stablecoin market cap has surged to $228B in 2025, with USDT and USDC driving $33B growth. #Stablecoins #DeFi https://t.co/y68WXWUZM6 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2025 That expansion has brought renewed activity to the Ethereum network. Exchange-held ERC-20 stablecoin reserves now total $50 billion, while USDC’s reserves alone have grown to $8 billion in 2025. As the House prepares to vote on the GENIUS Act during its so-called “ Crypto Week ,” expectations are high. The GENIUS Act’s passage could cement Ethereum’s position at the center of the dollar-based crypto economy.
Major
MAJOR$0.15424-1.21%
MAY
MAY$0.04932-1.18%
HARD Protocol
HARD$0.007314-1.53%
Areon Network
AREA$0.01425-2.39%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/15 23:50
Blockchain lending company Figure Technology plans IPO this fall

Blockchain lending company Figure Technology plans IPO this fall

PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Information, Figure Technology Solutions is a startup that provides home loans on the blockchain and operates a cryptocurrency exchange. Its co-founder
Startup
STARTUP$0.016728+6.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 23:44

Trending News

More

Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.

Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm

South Korea Restricts Firms From Including Coinbase, Strategy in ETF Portfolios

3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation