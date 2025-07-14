2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
BTC Digital: Has purchased $1 million worth of Bitcoin and plans to expand its crypto reserves to more than $10 million by the end of the year

BTC Digital: Has purchased $1 million worth of Bitcoin and plans to expand its crypto reserves to more than $10 million by the end of the year

PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: BTCT) announced the official launch of its strategic Bitcoin and Ethereum reserve plan, aiming to
Bitcoin
BTC$112,508.2-0.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10009+0.28%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001257-1.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 21:05
Market News: Grayscale has secretly submitted a draft registration for its initial public offering to the SEC

Market News: Grayscale has secretly submitted a draft registration for its initial public offering to the SEC

PANews reported on July 14 that according to market news, Grayscale Investments has secretly submitted a draft initial public offering registration to the SEC.
Share
PANews2025/07/14 21:03
The listed company BitMine disclosed that its ETH holdings are about 163,100, worth more than US$500 million

The listed company BitMine disclosed that its ETH holdings are about 163,100, worth more than US$500 million

PANews reported on July 14 that according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion, a New York Stock Exchange-listed company, announced that as of July 14, Eastern Time, the company's ETH holdings
Moonveil
MORE$0.10009+0.28%
Ethereum
ETH$3,403.92-3.91%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 20:56
Jito plans to create a new sub-DAO to drive protocol development and increase the value of JTO tokens

Jito plans to create a new sub-DAO to drive protocol development and increase the value of JTO tokens

PANews reported on July 14 that according to DL News, Jito, the Solana ecosystem liquidity pledge protocol, is currently creating a new sub-DAO to promote the development of the protocol
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1153-1.53%
JITO
JTO$1.632-3.14%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 20:40
Bloomberg analyst: BlackRock's IBIT size may reach $100 billion this summer

Bloomberg analyst: BlackRock's IBIT size may reach $100 billion this summer

PANews reported on July 14 that Eric Balchunas, senior analyst at Bloomberg ETF, posted on the X platform that the size of BlackRock's Bitcoin spot ETF IBIT may reach $100
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006199--%
MAY
MAY$0.04923-1.57%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 20:24
Mint Miner Free App Lets BTC, DOGE, XRP Enthusiasts Benefit From Cloud Mining

Mint Miner Free App Lets BTC, DOGE, XRP Enthusiasts Benefit From Cloud Mining

In the process of mainstreaming crypto assets, “buying coins” is not the only way to participate. Especially at the moment when the price of Bitcoin has exceeded $110,000 and altcoins such as XRP have generally risen, many investors are beginning to look for a more stable and sustainable way to participate. Compared with buying mining machines and bearing the high operation and maintenance electricity costs of self-built mines, cloud mining only requires purchasing computing power through the platform, starting with one click, running automatically, and settling daily. It is not affected by short-term market fluctuations and is suitable for people who want to obtain long-term passive income. As an industry leader among many cloud mining services, Mint Miner, founded in 2016 in London, UK, has become the first choice for many users with its strong compliance capabilities, green technology and global layout. Why choose Mint Miner? 108 green data centers around the world, serving more than 5 million users Compliance certification, support for iOS/Android systems, simple interface, real-time visualization of assets Flexible contracts, daily income, fast recharge and withdrawal Separation of hot and cold wallets + AI risk control to ensure asset security Join in three steps and make money immediately 1: Use your email address to register a Mint Miner account for free to get a $15 mining reward, and log in daily to get a $0.6 mining reward. 2: After successful registration, go to the next step and choose a mining contract that meets your goals and budget. (Click here to view more high-yield contracts) 3: After selecting and activating the mining contract, the system will automatically run, and the daily income will be credited to your account, allowing you to easily enjoy daily Bitcoin income. How to earn more? Invite friends: Join the affiliate program, successfully invite each new user to register for investment, and you can get a 3% rebate, and invite subordinate users to get another 2% rebate. There is no limit to the number of invitations, the more invitations, the higher the income. Holiday benefits: Please pay attention to the official website to learn about holiday benefits Suitable for: Newbies who lack professional knowledge or operating experience People who have a certain amount of capital reserves and hope to obtain low volatility and sustainable returns Developers who recognize the long-term value of Bitcoin and blockchain, but are unwilling to wait and see or trade frequently Enthusiasts who like to try emerging asset allocation and have a strong interest in side jobs or digital assets Mint Miner’s mission Since its establishment in London, UK in 2016, Mint Miner has always regarded regulatory compliance as the cornerstone of corporate development. Relying on the mature financial and technological regulatory environment in the UK, the company has established a complete system covering KYC audits, security certification, and global data compliance, supporting in-depth docking with multiple governments and trading platforms. Mint Miner not only ensures safe and efficient mining at the technical level, but also wins the long-term trust of users and institutions at the institutional level, and remains one of the most popular compliant cloud mining service platforms in the world. Mint Miner’s mission is not only to mine, but also to enable every user to participate in this digital wealth revolution at a lower cost, higher transparency, and stronger sustainability.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13776+0.98%
RWAX
APP$0.004015+3.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07506-8.23%
DOGE
DOGE$0.1931-6.49%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/14 20:19
Last week, global listed companies bought a net of $628 million in BTC, and Strategy resumed buying

Last week, global listed companies bought a net of $628 million in BTC, and Strategy resumed buying

PANews reported on July 14 that according to SoSoValue data, as of July 14, 2025 Eastern Time, the total weekly net inflow of Bitcoin allocation by global listed companies (excluding
Bitcoin
BTC$112,508.2-0.81%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011124-0.24%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 20:18
White House National Economic Council Director: Federal Reserve should remain independent

White House National Economic Council Director: Federal Reserve should remain independent

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Jinshi, Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, said that the Federal Reserve should remain independent.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004852+2.08%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013493-7.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 20:17
Missed BTC’s rocket? XYZVerse is emerging as a potential 10,000% play in 2025

Missed BTC’s rocket? XYZVerse is emerging as a potential 10,000% play in 2025

XYZVerse is now catching fire, an emerging token fusing sports and crypto that’s aiming for 1000x returns before 2025. #partnercontent
Bitcoin
BTC$112,508.2-0.81%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00791--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01441-5.57%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/14 20:15
Yunfeng Financial: Strategically deploying cutting-edge fields such as Web3.0, RWA, and digital currency

Yunfeng Financial: Strategically deploying cutting-edge fields such as Web3.0, RWA, and digital currency

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Glodon News, Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) issued an announcement that, based on its existing insurance and financial technology businesses, it will strategically deploy
Edge
EDGE$0.19375-0.44%
Allo
RWA$0.003448-4.64%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 20:11

Trending News

More

Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.

Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm

South Korea Restricts Firms From Including Coinbase, Strategy in ETF Portfolios

3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation