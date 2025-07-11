2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

China lawmakers to consider loosening hard stance on digital assets amid stablecoin wave: report

China lawmakers to consider loosening hard stance on digital assets amid stablecoin wave: report

China lawmakers held a meeting with local government officials to reevaluate its stance on digital assets, more specifically stablecoins and cryptocurrency. The government is being urged to consider yuan-based stablecoins amid the ban on crypto. According to a recent report…
Crypto.news2025/07/11 20:55
SharpLink Gaming has purchased a total of 232,000 ETH, with a current floating profit of $84.25 million

SharpLink Gaming has purchased a total of 232,000 ETH, with a current floating profit of $84.25 million

PANews reported on July 11 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming has purchased a total of 232,000 ETH since it began to reserve ETH in a
PANews2025/07/11 20:45
Greenland Holdings: Its Hong Kong subsidiary is involved in virtual asset-related matters, and the subsidiary's revenue in 2024 will account for less than 1%

Greenland Holdings: Its Hong Kong subsidiary is involved in virtual asset-related matters, and the subsidiary's revenue in 2024 will account for less than 1%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, Greenland Holdings issued an announcement on abnormal fluctuations in stock trading. Recently, some media reported that the company's Hong Kong subsidiary
PANews2025/07/11 20:39
Cheap token under $0.0015 positioned to outperform DOGE, and reach $0.30 in 4 months

Cheap token under $0.0015 positioned to outperform DOGE, and reach $0.30 in 4 months

A memecoin priced under $0.0015 is turning heads with claims of hitting $0.30 in just four months, Little Pepe may be the next breakout Layer-2 blockchain. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/11 20:33
Canadian listed company Universal Digital acquires 10 Bitcoins for the first time

Canadian listed company Universal Digital acquires 10 Bitcoins for the first time

PANews reported on July 11 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company Universal Digital acquired 10 bitcoins in its first treasury allocation. Earlier news , Canadian listed company
PANews2025/07/11 20:30
Data: 23,064 ETH transferred from unknown wallet to market maker Cumberland

Data: 23,064 ETH transferred from unknown wallet to market maker Cumberland

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 23,064 ETH (68,874,380 US dollars) were transferred from an unknown wallet to market maker Cumberland.
PANews2025/07/11 20:26
MicroCloud Hologram, a listed company, has purchased $200 million in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related securities derivatives

MicroCloud Hologram, a listed company, has purchased $200 million in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related securities derivatives

PANews reported on July 11 that according to an official announcement, Nasdaq-listed company MicroCloud Hologram announced that it has purchased up to $200 million in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related securities derivatives.
PANews2025/07/11 20:23
Publicly listed company SharpLink Gaming purchases 10,000 ETH from the Ethereum Foundation via OTC

Publicly listed company SharpLink Gaming purchases 10,000 ETH from the Ethereum Foundation via OTC

PANews reported on July 11 that the Ethereum Foundation tweeted that earlier this week, the Ethereum Foundation finalized the sales terms of 10,000 ETH through OTC at an average price
PANews2025/07/11 20:11
Data: $2.42 billion of short positions were liquidated on July 10, the largest single-day loss in four years

Data: $2.42 billion of short positions were liquidated on July 10, the largest single-day loss in four years

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Cointelegraph citing Coinglass data, on July 10, $2.42 billion in short positions were liquidated, which was the largest single-day loss in four
PANews2025/07/11 19:55
Bank of America Research Report: Bitcoin is the best performing currency this year

Bank of America Research Report: Bitcoin is the best performing currency this year

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, a research report from Bank of America showed that Bitcoin is the best performing currency this year.
PANews2025/07/11 19:52

