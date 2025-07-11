MEXC Exchange
Modular rollup platform Caldera launches ERA token along with community airdrop
Caldera, a leading rollup-as-a-servive platform, is launching its native token, ERA, along with a community airdrop that opens a new chapter in the project’s mission. According to a July 10 announcement, the Caldera Foundation has begun the pre-claim phase for…
GMX hacker has returned the second batch of about 3,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 11 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the GMX hacker has returned the second batch of approximately 3,000 ETH (worth approximately US$9 million) to the GMX Security
Malta regulator: No MiCA licenses at risk after EU review
Malta has sought to lead the way in EU crypto regulation, though early leadership has not come without its challenges.
Aguila Trades holds a long position of 3,000 BTC, with a current floating profit of $29.32 million
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Aguila Trades' huge long position of 3,000 BTC (worth $356 million) has realized an unrealized profit of $29.32 million. It
Why holding ETH is the best way to participate in the stablecoin wave?
By Maria Shen & Sanjay Shah, Electric Capital Compiled by: TechFlow *Note: Throughout this article, “Ethereum” refers to the network and “ETH” refers to the asset that powers it. Far
Bitcoin's market value surpasses Amazon again, rising to fifth place in global asset market value
PANews reported on July 11 that 8marketcap data showed that the market value of Bitcoin once again surpassed Amazon, reaching 2.36 trillion US dollars, rising to fifth place in the
Tiansheng Capital plans to apply for Hong Kong stablecoin license
PANews reported on July 11 that according to the Hong Kong Commercial Daily, Tiansheng Capital plans to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license by establishing a digital asset trading
GMX hacker returns 3,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 11 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the GMX hacker transferred 3,000 ETH back to the security committee multi-signature address mentioned by the
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 28.74 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 229.23
PANews reported on July 11 that according to an official announcement, ANAP Lightning Capital, a subsidiary of Japanese fashion brand ANAP, announced today that it has increased its holdings by
A whale spent $5 million to build another 1,656 ETH three hours ago
PANews reported on July 11 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale 0xC77...CbA28 spent $5 million to build a position of 1,656 ETH three hours ago, at a cost of
