2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The rise of Money2: The next financial system has already begun

The rise of Money2: The next financial system has already begun

Money2 is a new financial system powered by stablecoins and DeFi. With $225 billion in stablecoins and code-based contracts replacing banks, Money2 is already changing how value moves.
DeFi
DEFI$0.002057+2.95%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 23:02
PEPETO, the real PEPE forecast: How soon could PEPETO explode by 20,000%?

PEPETO, the real PEPE forecast: How soon could PEPETO explode by 20,000%?

Pepeto emerges as the true PEPE successor, blending meme power with real tech and massive upside potential. #sponsoredcontent
Memecoin
MEME$0.001803-9.62%
RealLink
REAL$0.04694+4.31%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01105-1.69%
SOON
SOON$0.1564+5.46%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001008-4.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 22:54
Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 9 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net outflow of 613 ETH

Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 9 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net outflow of 613 ETH

According to Lookonchain data from PANews on July 31st, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 9 BTC (worth $1.02 million) today. iShares (Blackrock) saw a single-day inflow of
Bitcoin
BTC$112,570.74-0.65%
Ethereum
ETH$3,408.86-3.49%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011126-0.08%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 22:45
Stretch, Stride, Strike, Strife: understanding Strategy preferred stocks. Who gets compensated first if company faces problems?

Stretch, Stride, Strike, Strife: understanding Strategy preferred stocks. Who gets compensated first if company faces problems?

On Jul. 21, 2025, Strategy offered yet another perpetual preferred stock. It’s called Stretch. It was introduced less than two months after the launch of another Strategy’s perpetual, Stride. Two other perpetuals are Strike and Strife, launched in January and…
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001257-1.10%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 22:44
Appeals court overturns conviction in OpenSea insider trading case

Appeals court overturns conviction in OpenSea insider trading case

Former OpenSea employee Nathaniel Chastain has successfully appealed his judgment of conviction for wire fraud and money laundering.
Share
PANews2025/07/31 22:34
Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million

Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million

PANews reported on July 31st that Bloomberg News reports that Eric Trump, the second son of President Donald Trump, holds a significant stake in American Bitcoin, a company he co-founded
MAY
MAY$0.04923-1.57%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000133+34.34%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.632-1.88%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 22:24
8 cryptos to buy as Bitcoin dominance starts to erode: Could they turn $800 into $800k by 2026?

8 cryptos to buy as Bitcoin dominance starts to erode: Could they turn $800 into $800k by 2026?

As Bitcoin dominance dips, 8 altcoins emerge with 100x potential to turn $800 into $800k. #partnercontent
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 22:24
Tether: Total holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds have exceeded $127 billion, with Q2 net profit of approximately $4.9 billion

Tether: Total holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds have exceeded $127 billion, with Q2 net profit of approximately $4.9 billion

PANews reported on July 31st that Tether International Limited (TIL) today released its Q2 2025 attestation report, according to its official blog. The report shows that USDT issuance exceeded $13.4
U
U$0.01108+0.27%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011126-0.08%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 22:21
Crypto startup TACEO completes $5.5 million seed round, with participation from a16z and CSX

Crypto startup TACEO completes $5.5 million seed round, with participation from a16z and CSX

According to PANews on July 31st, TFN reported that Austrian crypto startup TACEO has secured $5.5 million in seed funding, led by Archetype VC, with participation from a16z CSX, Cyber.Fund,
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.536-6.55%
FUND
FUND$0.02749-1.46%
SEED
SEED$0.001036-1.33%
Startup
STARTUP$0.016976+9.50%
VinuChain
VC$0.0047-0.84%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 22:05
World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

TACEO announced that it has completed a $5.5 million seed funding round led by Archetype VC, which included a16z and other major firms. What will the funds be used for? According to the press release sent to crypto.news, the capital…
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006979+9.81%
Major
MAJOR$0.1553-0.61%
SEED
SEED$0.001036-1.33%
VinuChain
VC$0.0047-0.84%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000035-18.60%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 22:00

Trending News

More

Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.

Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm

South Korea Restricts Firms From Including Coinbase, Strategy in ETF Portfolios

3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation