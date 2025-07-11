MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Zeus Network Launches Solana Ecosystem’s First Bitcoin Airdrop
PANews reported on July 11 that according to official news, Zeus Network officially launched the first Bitcoin airdrop event in the Solana ecosystem, and qualification inquiries are now open. In
ZEUS
$0.1298
-8.13%
NOW
$0.00794
+0.50%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 09:41
A new wallet spent $4.33 million to buy about 99,900 HYPE
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and purchased 99,931.55 HYPEs at an average price of
HYPE
$36.57
-1.42%
WALLET
$0.02165
-3.64%
USDC
$1.0001
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 09:36
SharpLink Gaming, a listed company, increased its holdings of 12,648 ETH today, worth $35.31 million
PANews reported on July 11 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the listed company SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET) continued to purchase 12,648 ETH (worth $35.31 million) 5 hours
ETH
$3,412.07
-3.41%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 09:28
FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, FTX/Alameda unpledged 189,851 SOL (worth US$30.94 million) one hour ago.
SOL
$158.26
-4.71%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 09:25
Russia to ban data processing centers from using cheap electricity for cryptocurrency mining
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Cryptonews, Russia will prohibit domestic data processing centers from mining cryptocurrencies if subsidized electricity is used. Previously, the government had revised the
BAN
$0.06099
-2.88%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 09:23
Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm may apply for trial postponement due to witness dispute
PANews reported on July 11 that according to CryptoSlate, court documents on July 10 showed that the lawyers of Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm said that if the judge allows
STORM
$0.01424
-2.46%
MAY
$0.04915
-1.95%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 09:15
The whale who previously "followed" James and suffered huge losses shorted ETH at $2,935 after a month.
PANews reported on July 11 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the whale who liked to open long positions to "pick up corpses" after the liquidation
ETH
$3,412.07
-3.41%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 09:09
Trump team-linked wallet deposits $7.03 million worth of TRUMP tokens into Coinbase
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet associated with the TRUMP team deposited 722,010 TRUMPs (worth US$7.03 million) into Coinbase.
WALLET
$0.02165
-3.64%
TRUMP
$8.634
-2.01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 09:03
Texture: Hackers have returned 90% of stolen funds and will not pursue further charges
PANews reported on July 11 that Texture posted on the X platform that the hacker has returned 90% of the stolen funds and received the 10% "grey hat bounty" previously
NOT
$0.002008
-4.10%
HAT
$0.0006969
+0.95%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 09:01
When Cryptocurrency Returns Are Poor, You Need a Plan B
By: DeRonin Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News I started my career in cryptocurrency and I am truly grateful for what it has brought me. But recently, I came to the
B
$0.48075
-4.13%
LUFFY
$0.00003119
-6.92%
ME
$0.7149
-2.84%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 09:00
Trending News
More
Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.
Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm
South Korea Restricts Firms From Including Coinbase, Strategy in ETF Portfolios
3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation