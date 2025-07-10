MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Fed's Moussallem: Stablecoins could become an important part of payments
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, Fed's Musallem: Stablecoins are an interesting innovation in the payment field, and it is a good thing to establish a regulatory
PART
$0.1769
-0.22%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 23:01
Hainan Huatie Hornet strategically invests in digital asset trading platform XMeta
PANews reported on July 10 that Hainan Huatie announced that its shareholding company Hainan Huatie Hornet Digital Technology Co., Ltd. completed a strategic investment in Nanchang Ex Aimu Technology Co.,
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 22:51
Trump: Cryptocurrency "through the roof"
PANews reported on July 10 that US President Trump said on social media: Technology stocks, industrial stocks, and the Nasdaq index hit record highs! Cryptocurrency "broke the ceiling". Nvidia's stock
INDEX
$1.25
-1.41%
TRUMP
$8.637
-1.98%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 22:36
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,827 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 76,940 ETH
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Lookonchain data, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,827 Bitcoins (about $203 million) on the day, of which iShares (BlackRock)
BTC
$112,668.94
-0.61%
ETH
$3,416.11
-3.29%
NET
$0.00011126
-0.08%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 22:32
Fed's Musallem: Tariff impact may not be felt until the end of the year or early next year
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, Fed's Musallem said that the United States is not currently in stagflation, and financial conditions support economic activities. As long as
NOT
$0.002013
-3.86%
MAY
$0.04923
-1.79%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 22:23
NEXBRIDGE Completes $8 Million Series A Funding, Led by Fulgur Ventures
PANews reported on July 10 that NEXBRIDGE and its trading platform NEXPLACE completed a $8 million Series A financing led by Fulgur Ventures, aiming to expand the compliant digital asset
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 22:13
KarrierOne — active in the project with an eye on the drop
KarrierOne is a decentralised mobile network that allows licensed owners of spectrum to monetise it through a protocol and provide connectivity to users around the world. The project has raised funding from Sui Foundation. The exact amount of investment has not been disclosed. The project recently announced the launch of a campaign on Galxe and […] Сообщение KarrierOne — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
NOT
$0.002013
-3.86%
SUI
$3.3384
-6.10%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.10%
MOBILE
$0.0003704
-3.76%
Share
Incrypted
2025/07/10 22:06
Market News: Former Citadel trader Marcheggiano to launch $1 billion hedge fund
PANews reported on July 10, market news: Former Citadel trader Marcheggiano will set up a hedge fund worth $1 billion.
FUND
$0.02749
-1.46%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.10%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 22:03
Ant International denies access to Circle
PANews reported on July 10 that according to China Business News, there was news that Ant International is cooperating with Circle. Ant International said: The media reports are inaccurate and
ANT
$0.05398
+1.27%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 21:59
Jack Ma-backed Ant Group eyes USDC stablecoin for own blockchain: Report
Ant Group is reportedly working with Circle to integrate USDC into its blockchain platform once the stablecoin achieves regulatory compliance.
MA
$0.000601
-2.90%
ANT
$0.05398
+1.27%
USDC
$1.0001
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 21:51
Trending News
More
Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $20 million, mainly due to long orders.
Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm
South Korea Restricts Firms From Including Coinbase, Strategy in ETF Portfolios
3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation