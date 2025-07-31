2025-08-03 Sunday

Clearpool expands payment financing business and launches stablecoin yield token

PANews reported on July 31 that according to CoinDesk, the decentralized credit market Clearpool has launched a series of financing payment products targeting fintech companies that process cross-border transfers and
2025/07/31
Circle chooses Hyperliquid as its next USDC stronghold amid $5.5b AUM boom

Circle is making a strategic bet on Hyperliquid as the chain’s assets under management surge to $5.5 billion. The arrival of native USDC and CCTP V2 could accelerate its dominance in DeFi’s stablecoin market. According to a press release dated…
2025/07/31
2025 Crypto Lawsuits Nearly Match Entire 2024 Total in Just Six Months, Cornerstone Research Reports

Crypto-related lawsuits in the United States have surged dramatically in 2025, with six cases filed during the first half of the year approaching the total of seven lawsuits recorded throughout all of 2024, a new report from Cornerstone Research indicates. According to Cornerstone’s July 30 “Securities Class Action” report , the six cryptocurrency-related legal filings in the first half of 2025 targeted various industry participants. Three cases were directed at cryptocurrency issuers, while one targeted a digital asset mining operation. 🚨 JUST IN: Crypto-related securities class-action lawsuits on pace to nearly double in 2025, nearing total for all of 2024, according to Cornerstone Research. — CryptoAlert (@SatoshiWatch) July 31, 2025 The remaining two lawsuits focused on what the research firm categorized as “cryptocurrency-adjacent entities”, companies involved in activities such as manufacturing mining equipmen t, attempting market entry into digital assets, or establishing partnerships with crypto firms. 114 Securities Lawsuits Filed As Crypto Leads Multi-Sector Legal Surge Notably, the law firm Burwick Law initiated three of the six crypto-related complaints filed this year, representing 50% of all such cases. Source: Cornerstone Research Among their high-profile actions were legal challenges against the meme coin platform Pump.fun and parties connected to the shady LIBRA memecoin project. The research shows that private investors continue pursuing civil remedies against cryptocurrency companies despite reduced enforcement activity from federal agencies, including the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) , following policy shifts under the Trump administration. The cryptocurrency sector represents part of a larger securities litigation trend. During the first six months of 2025, plaintiffs filed 114 securities class-action lawsuits claiming financial damages across multiple sectors, including cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, COVID-19-related businesses, and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). This figure aligns closely with the historical six-month average of 113 cases and the 115 filings recorded in the second half of 2024. Source: Cornerstone Research Legal activity showed significant quarterly variation, with 67 cases filed in Q1 2025 compared to 47 in Q2 2025, indicating front-loaded litigation activity. Recent High-Profile Crypto Lawsuits The upward trajectory in crypto-related litigation has materialized through several significant cases targeting major industry players. In May, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase faced a shareholder class-action suit alleging the company failed to provide timely disclosure of a substantial data breach and regulatory compliance violation. The complaint asserts that investors experienced considerable financial harm due to these alleged disclosure failures. That same month, on May 19, MicroStrategy (now known as Strategy), a bitcoin treasury corporation, became the subject of class-action litigation over purportedly misleading communications regarding its bitcoin investment approach. The legal filing alleged that the company concealed associated investment risks, pointing to a $5.9 billion unrealized first-quarter loss that prompted an 8.67% decline in MSTR stock price, negatively impacting shareholder value Several ongoing legal disputes involve Burwick Law, the New York-based firm specializing in cryptocurrency investor advocacy. In February, the meme coin creation platform Pump.fun encountered legal challenges when Burwick Law , in partnership with Wolf Popper LLP, issued a cease and desist notice alleging unauthorized intellectual property usage and unregistered securities violations related to the Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) token. April saw Burwick Law questioning the business practices of NFT infrastructure platform Metaplex , characterizing the company’s activities as ethically problematic and potentially unlawful. The lawsuit targeted the primary protocol supporting Solana’s NFT ecosystem and alleged that Metaplex attempted to transfer over 54,000 unclaimed SOL tokens, valued at approximately $7.3 million , into its decentralized autonomous organization treasury.
2025/07/31
Top memecoin for investors who missed the chance to turn $100 into $10,000 with DOGE

Little Pepe is emerging as the next big memecoin, offering real infrastructure, early entry, and potential Dogecoin-like returns in 2025. #partnercontent
2025/07/31
Analyst: 75% of investors who bought IBIT are new clients of BlackRock

PANews reported on July 31st that Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, stated on the X platform that 75% of investors who purchased BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF, "IBIT," were
2025/07/31
US appeals court overturns fraud conviction of former OpenSea product manager

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit overturned the fraud and money laundering conviction of former OpenSea product
2025/07/31
Nasdaq extends gains after Meta, Microsoft earnings

U.S. stocks edged higher on Thursday to extend gains seen in the previous session, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rising amid a sentiment boost from Big Tech earnings. S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged 0.9% and 1.3% respectively in early…
2025/07/31
Bernstein: Crypto Bull Cycle ‘Still in Its Early Innings’ Given Recent Developments with Robinhood and Coinbase

PANews reported on July 31st that according to The Block, Bernstein stated in a client report on Thursday that the current crypto bull market cycle is still in its early
2025/07/31
XRP Holders Achieve Financial Freedom through BlockchainCloudMining

As the cryptocurrency market gradually recovers from the trough, more and more investors are beginning to think about a question: Is holding digital assets to wait for a “surge” or to actively create stable income? Today, the answer is emerging: XRP holders are opening a new path to financial freedom through BlockchainCloudMining , a new cloud mining platform. In the past few years, Ripple (XRP) , as a star currency in international payment scenarios, has millions of holders around the world. Although its transaction speed and handling fee advantages are widely recognized, most investors are still trapped in the passive strategy of “buy-hold-wait and see”. Now, a more operational and closer to real-world benefits is becoming popular: use XRP to directly participate in cloud mining and let digital assets “work” for you every day. Innovative Model: Blockchain Cloud Mining Wealth Is Growing Steadily BlockchainCloudMining is an innovative technology company headquartered in London, UK, focusing on providing multi-currency cloud mining solutions to users around the world. Compared with the traditional “self-purchased mining machines, self-built computer rooms, and self-managed computing power”, the platform has built a low-threshold and high-yield model of “invest and mine immediately” for users, which is particularly suitable for highly liquid crypto assets such as XRP. The Advantages of the BlockchainCloudMining Platform Are as Follows Register to get an instant reward of $12. High profit level and daily dividends. No other service fees or management fees. The platform supports more than 9 cryptocurrency settlements, such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC, and BCH. The company’s affiliate program allows you to recommend friends and get up to $50,000 in referral bonuses. McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 manual online technical support. How to Use BlockchainCloudMining to Easily Earn Daily Income? Step 1: Register an account You can register an account by entering your email address and setting a platform login password. After registration, you will receive a $12 registration bonus, which can be used to purchase a $12 contract with a daily income of $0.6. This plan provides users with free cloud mining services without any financial risk. Step 2: Purchase a mining contract BlockchainCloudMining offers a variety of mining contract options, such as $100, $500, and $1,000 contracts. Each contract has a unique return on investment (ROI) and a specific contract period. You can get the return the next day after purchasing the contract, or you can choose to withdraw to your crypto wallet or continue to purchase other contracts . The platform has launched a number of stable income contracts. For more contract details, please visit the official website . Looking to the Future: Make “Financial Freedom” Truly Achievable As a leader in the payment chain, the value of XRP should not be limited to “transfer tools”. The success of BlockchainCloudMining has verified a new direction: through resource integration, digital assets can have stable cash flow functions. In today’s global economic uncertainty, this kind of “low-risk, stable return” investment model is increasingly accepted and sought after by investors. For those investors who want to jump out of the vortex of currency price fluctuations and achieve long-term steady growth, this is undoubtedly a feasible, realistic, and verified path. From a coin holder to a passive income controller, you are only one contract away. In the blockchain world, time never waits for anyone. In the past, you may have been a passive XRP investor, but now, you can use your assets to participate in a mature and transparent system – BlockchainCloudMining, so that each of your XRPs can become a “digital mining machine” that continues to generate interest. True financial freedom is not about waiting for the price of coins to soar and get rich overnight, but about taking control of your daily cash flow.
2025/07/31
Shiba Inu Price Targets 70% Surge Amid Whales Buying Spree

Shiba Inu price has pulled back and moved into a technical bear market after falling by 20% from its highest level this month. Shiba Inu (SHIB) token was trading at $0.000013 on Thursday, down from this month’s high of $0.00001600.…
2025/07/31

