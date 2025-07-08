MEXC Exchange
More than 40 companies are in fierce competition to issue stablecoins in Hong Kong: report
The race for stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong is heating up, with dozens of firms preparing to apply ahead of the new regulatory framework set to go live. According to a recent report by local media outlet First Financial, more…
$0,10038
+0,42%
$0,00093
+2,19%
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:54
Ethereum execution client supports historical data pruning, which greatly saves node storage space
PANews reported on July 8 that according to the official blog of the Ethereum Foundation, all Ethereum execution clients now support pruning of pre-merger historical data, and the disk space
$0,1487
-8,32%
$0,07936
-3,87%
$0,00796
+0,25%
PANews
2025/07/08 20:53
XAUUSD weekly forecast: gold opens the week in selling, how low can it go?
As mentioned in the previous XAUUSD weekly forecast, the trend of gold has shifted to sell, as the global tensions between Iran and Israel eased. The bias in gold for this week is sell, but it can change mid-week to…
GOLD
$0,00000000000026
-16,12%
$0,00093
+2,19%
$0,00217115
-3,51%
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:52
Pakistan establishes Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority PVARA to promote the development of the crypto industry
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cointelegraph , the Pakistani federal government has established the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority ( PVARA ) as an independent agency responsible
VIRTUAL
$1,166
-4,64%
PANews
2025/07/08 20:50
Ethereum crypto could be next big treasury asset amid $5B tokenization boom
Ethereum is quickly emerging as an attractive treasury asset, thanks to its growing role in DeFi.
$0,01162
-9,00%
DEFI
$0,002057
+2,95%
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:38
After “suffering from EF for a long time”, can the newly established Ethereum Community Fund rekindle faith in ETH?
Author: Zen, PANews Once upon a time, it was almost a consensus among cryptocurrency industry practitioners and investors that ETH would rise to $10,000. But the reality is that Bitcoin
ZEN
$7,37
-4,81%
FUND
$0,02749
-1,46%
ETH
$3 419,52
-3,14%
PANews
2025/07/08 20:37
Truth Social submits S-1 filing to SEC, plans to launch crypto blue chip ETF
PANews reported on July 8 that according to the SEC's official website, Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF, BT has submitted an S-1 registration statement to the U.S. Securities and
$0,01108
+0,27%
BLUE
$0,07155
-4,92%
$0,000000000000001257
-1,17%
PANews
2025/07/08 20:33
Yiwu local association: Member companies hardly use stablecoins for settlement
PANews reported on July 8 that according to the Daily Economic News, there have been recent rumors that more than 3,000 merchants in Yiwu use stablecoins such as USDT to
$0,10038
+0,42%
PANews
2025/07/08 20:30
The suspected Arthapala address recharged 6,570 ETH to the exchange in the past 5 hours
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Ai Yi, the address of Arthapala, a suspected staking and verification service provider, has recharged 6,570 ETH to the exchange in the
AI
$0,1144
-5,53%
ETH
$3 419,52
-3,14%
PANews
2025/07/08 20:26
XRP price prediction in July 2025 – XRP getting closer to a massive breakout?
XRP continues its range-bound price action as important updates about the project continue to make their way in the cryptocurrency market. Investors are hopeful that the token is getting closer to a big breakout, but when? Let’s find out in…
XRP
$2,8103
-6,61%
TOKEN
$0,01445
-5,30%
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:23
