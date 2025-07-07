2025-08-03 Sunday

U.K’s Smarter Web Company reaches 1,000 BTC milestone

The U.K.-based Smarter Web Company recently hit a 1,000 BTC milestone in its crypto treasury strategy after its recent purchase of 226.42 BTC, reporting a 26,242% year-to-date yield. According to a published press release, the London-listed technology company has hit…
Crypto.news2025/07/07 16:35
Spanish bank BBVA launches Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody services for retail clients

PANews reported on July 7 that Spanish banking giant BBVA announced the launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody services for local retail customers, which users can directly operate
PANews2025/07/07 16:35
South Korea is in the stablecoin bubble stage: once a listed company applies for a related trademark, its stock price usually rises by 15%-30%

PANews reported on July 7 that according to an analysis by 100y.eth, research director of South Korea's Web3 research institution Four Pillars, South Korea is currently experiencing a stablecoin bubble
PANews2025/07/07 16:19
Hilbert Group, a listed company, received over 200 million Swedish kronor in financing to support its Bitcoin strategy

PANews reported on July 7 that the listed company Hilbert Group announced that it has obtained over 200 million Swedish kronor in long-term financing from its US institutional partners. Part
PANews2025/07/07 16:04
Babylon unveils 2025 roadmap with Bitcoin multi-staking and EVM mainnet launch

Babylon Genesis is set to roll out testnets for multi-staking and EVM support this summer, with both features scheduled to go live on mainnet in Q4 this year. The Bitcoin (BTC) staking protocol Babylon Genesis has unveiled its 2025 roadmap,…
Crypto.news2025/07/07 16:02
Morgan Stanley analyzes three scenarios for tariff policy: Tariff policy remains a key variable in the market, and it is worth paying attention to on July 9

PANews reported on July 7 that Michael Zezas, head of global fixed income and thematic research at Morgan Stanley, released a research report pointing out that although the market generally
PANews2025/07/07 16:00
Chinese users’ $380 million FTX debt may be difficult to repay, accounting for 82% of the total $470 million in debt in restricted areas

PANews reported on July 7 that according to data shared by Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, there are still about $1.4 billion in FTX debt distribution that is unresolved.
PANews2025/07/07 15:21
Letsbonk has become the top MEME launch platform, and many key indicators have surpassed Pump.fun for the first time

Author: Nancy, PANews The MEME launch arena has seen new changes. After just a few months of fierce competition and continuous iteration, Letsbonk.Fun finally achieved a staged victory, overturning the
PANews2025/07/07 15:04
Chinese authorities warn of stablecoin fraud amid rising local buzz

China’s regulatory watchdog has sounded the alarm on scams and fraud tied to stablecoins and digital assets, just as public interest starts to pick up. In a statement on July 7, 2025, the Shenzhen Municipal Task Force for Preventing and…
Crypto.news2025/07/07 15:04
Twitter co-founder launches beta version of decentralized messaging app Bitchat

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has launched the beta version of BitChat, a decentralized peer-to-peer messaging app that works without internet access. Announced on July 7 via a post on X, BitChat operates over Bluetooth Low Energy mesh networks, meaning it…
Crypto.news2025/07/07 15:03

