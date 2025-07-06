MEXC Exchange
Endless Clouds Foundation: END token transfer function will take effect within 24 hours
PANews reported on July 6 that the Endless Clouds Foundation announced on the X platform that the END token transfer function will take effect within 24 hours, which is expected
PANews
2025/07/06 17:03
Analysis: Musk's establishment of the "American Party" may take several years to resolve legal and economic difficulties
PANews reported on July 6 that according to CCTV News, can the American Party really challenge the American two-party system? Analysts believe that it is not easy to create a
PANews
2025/07/06 16:38
The ancient giant whale awakens and transfers 80,000 bitcoins. Will it crash the market?
Written by: Coin Market Trader On Friday, eight ancient addresses that had been silent for 14 years and held a total of 80,000 bitcoins suddenly activated, triggering a panic drop
PANews
2025/07/06 16:30
Toncoin Partners with UAE to Offer 10-Year Golden Visas to TON Stakers
PANews reported on July 6 that according to an official announcement, Toncoin has partnered with the UAE to provide 10-year golden visas to TON pledgers. The pledged $100,000 TON can
PANews
2025/07/06 15:58
Pension consulting firm Cartwright helped a client allocate 3% of its assets to Bitcoin and earned a 60% return
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Decrypt, pension consulting firm Cartwright Pension Trusts revealed that after helping a British pension fund allocate 3% of its assets to Bitcoin
PANews
2025/07/06 15:37
Former DigitalMint ransomware negotiator accused of conspiring with hackers to extort victims, investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice
PANews reported on July 6 that IT Home quoted Bloomberg as saying that a statement from DigitalMint said that the US Department of Justice is investigating a case involving its
PANews
2025/07/06 15:04
Secret Service seizes $400M in crypto, cold wallet among world’s largest
Secret Service quietly amasses one of the world’s largest crypto cold wallets with $400 million seized, exposing scams through blockchain sleuthing and VPN missteps.
PANews
2025/07/06 15:03
Indian authorities arrest dark web drug ring leader who used Monero to launder money
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Decrypt, the National Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India arrested Edison, a 35-year-old engineer from Kerala, who was suspected of operating the
PANews
2025/07/06 14:03
Can the "American Party" founded by Musk succeed?
Written by: Chen Ming, Securities China According to the latest news on July 6, Musk made a new statement after announcing the establishment of the "American Party". When asked whether
PANews
2025/07/06 13:23
ZachXBT: Since it has not received support from Sui ecosystem, we will not take on its ecosystem cases
According to PANews on July 6, the on-chain detective ZachXBT tweeted that he is not currently accepting cases in the Sui ecosystem. ZachXBT had previously stated that he was not
PANews
2025/07/06 13:12
