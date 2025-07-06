2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
A whale sold all 215,850 HYPE for $8.37 million, a loss of $290,000

A whale sold all 215,850 HYPE for $8.37 million, a loss of $290,000

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold all 215,850 HYPE at a price of 8.37 million US dollars, lost 290,000 US dollars, and
Hyperliquid
HYPE$36.69-1.89%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 11:51
The whale that shorted BTC four times since March has increased its short position to $80.11 million

The whale that shorted BTC four times since March has increased its short position to $80.11 million

PANews reported on July 6 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the "big whale who shorted $BTC four times since March 2025" has increased his short position to $80.11 million. At
Bitcoin
BTC$112,866.51-0.68%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 10:58
Sonic: Season 1 $S airdrop claims will be randomly opened between July 15th and 22nd

Sonic: Season 1 $S airdrop claims will be randomly opened between July 15th and 22nd

PANews reported on July 6 that Sonic stated on the X platform that the first season $S airdrop claims will be randomly opened between July 15 and 22.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.20408-4.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 10:50
Vitalik: The environmental cost of avoiding excessive geographical concentration in the crypto industry is acceptable and outweighs the negative impact of mining

Vitalik: The environmental cost of avoiding excessive geographical concentration in the crypto industry is acceptable and outweighs the negative impact of mining

PANews reported on July 6 that Vitalik Buterin responded to a user's view on the collective carbon footprint. The user pointed out that "it is normal for industry professionals to
Share
PANews2025/07/06 10:29
A whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid to buy HYPE spot and go long on HYPE

A whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid to buy HYPE spot and go long on HYPE

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xE2f8 deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid within 30 minutes to purchase HYPE spot and go long on HYPE.
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006199--%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$36.69-1.89%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00093+2.19%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 10:12
A whale bought 3.72 million Fartcoins through two new wallets

A whale bought 3.72 million Fartcoins through two new wallets

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 18 hours ago, a whale created two new wallets and spent 4.53 million USDC to purchase 3.72 million Fartcoins at
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 10:09
Musk announces the establishment of the "American Party" to "avoid bankruptcy of the United States"

Musk announces the establishment of the "American Party" to "avoid bankruptcy of the United States"

Written by: Wall Street News Musk officially announced the establishment of the "American Party", targeting key seats in the 2026 midterm elections. According to CCTV News, on July 5 local
Share
PANews2025/07/06 10:06
Zama founder: ZAMA tokens have not been launched yet, and the ZAMA tokens on Pancake are a scam

Zama founder: ZAMA tokens have not been launched yet, and the ZAMA tokens on Pancake are a scam

PANews reported on July 6 that Zama founder Rand tweeted that there is no ZAMA token yet. The one on Pancake is a scam, and its FDV has reached 60
Notcoin
NOT$0.002033-3.32%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001388+2.05%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01447-5.79%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 09:23
In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 10.44% month-on-month to US$136.5 million, of which Polygon network transaction volume increased by more than 50%.

In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 10.44% month-on-month to US$136.5 million, of which Polygon network transaction volume increased by more than 50%.

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 10.44% month-on-month to $136.5 million in the past week. Market participation
Moonveil
MORE$0.10041+0.64%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004713-0.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/06 08:56
Data: Solana achieved $146 million in revenue from dApps in June

Data: Solana achieved $146 million in revenue from dApps in June

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Crypto.news, Solana achieved $146 million in revenue from dApps in June, accounting for 41% of Solana chain revenue. In addition, Bitcoin transaction
Share
PANews2025/07/06 08:50

Trending News

More

Hong Kong to begin 6-month transition period for new stablecoin rules

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

3 coins that could turn $1k into $130k like Solana has done in the last 5 years

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation