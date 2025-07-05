MEXC Exchange
These 5 Under $0.50 cryptos might be a good bet over Ethereum in 2025
LILPEPE, DOGE, SHIB, HBAR, and SEI gain traction as affordable Ethereum alternatives with upside potential in 2025. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 00:47
Opinion: The claim of “the largest ETH short position in history” is greatly exaggerated
PANews reported on July 5 that David Duong, head of research at Coinbase Institutional, published an analysis on the X platform, saying that the so-called "largest ETH short position in
PANews
2025/07/05 23:58
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 102 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 5 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $102 million, of which $32.1149 million
PANews
2025/07/05 23:30
Tokenized equity still in regulatory grey zone — Attorneys
The nascent real-world tokenized assets track prices but do not provide investors the same legal rights as holding the underlying instruments.
PANews
2025/07/05 23:02
Crypto’s path to legitimacy runs through the CARF regulation
The CARF regulation, which brings crypto under global tax reporting standards akin to traditional finance, marks a crucial turning point.
PANews
2025/07/05 23:02
Trump-backed WLFI moves toward market debut with tradability vote
World Liberty Financial, the decentralized finance firm launched by the Trump family in 2024, is taking a major step toward opening its network to the public, proposing to make its WLFI token transferable for the first time. The governance proposal,…
Crypto.news
2025/07/05 22:44
Legendary rapper Drake mentions BTC in new song
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, legendary rapper Drake mentioned "BTC" in his new song "What Did I Miss?" The lyrics are: "I look at this
PANews
2025/07/05 22:32
Grayscale: I believe Ethereum can benefit from the US's cryptocurrency-friendly policy shift
PANews reported on July 5 that Grayscale published an article on the X platform, saying that it believes Ethereum can benefit from the US cryptocurrency-friendly policy shift, and new legislation
PANews
2025/07/05 22:03
Voting for Musk's "American Party" ends with 65.4% support
PANews reported on July 5 that American entrepreneur Elon Musk once again posted a vote on the social platform about establishing a new party, the "American Party". The voting has
PANews
2025/07/05 20:59
Ethereum Community Fund: Committed to pushing ETH to $10,000, details of follow-up work will be released soon
PANews reported on July 5 that the Ethereum Community Foundation (Ethereum Community Foundation) posted on the X platform that it has received positive feedback from the community since its launch,
PANews
2025/07/05 20:48
