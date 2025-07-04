2025-08-03 Sunday

Uncovering potential tokens: How to use AI models to build a price-to-earnings ratio monitoring system?

Uncovering potential tokens: How to use AI models to build a price-to-earnings ratio monitoring system?

Author: Hoeem Compiled by: Tim, PANews What is the most overlooked indicator in the crypto space? Price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). It can help you quickly determine whether a currency is overvalued
PANews2025/07/04 17:26
Publicly listed Hilbert Group launches comprehensive crypto fund strategy with Bitcoin as primary reserve asset

Publicly listed Hilbert Group launches comprehensive crypto fund strategy with Bitcoin as primary reserve asset

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Accessnewswire, digital asset investment company Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B) announced the launch of a comprehensive crypto fund strategy with Bitcoin
PANews2025/07/04 17:26
How may the heavy demand for Bitcoin impact the Bitcoin lending market?

How may the heavy demand for Bitcoin impact the Bitcoin lending market?

On July 1, 2025, major lending platform Ledn stopped supporting Ether and turned into a 100% Bitcoin-focused company. While the move aligns well with the wave of Bitcoin-mania, the same focus on Bitcoin from corporations, institutions, and governments poses new…
Crypto.news2025/07/04 17:23
The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally

The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation development team had internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth 2.55 million US dollars) to the relevant address 0xc061...0B6d
PANews2025/07/04 17:20
James Fickel deposited 80,000 ETH worth over $200 million to Coinbase Prime in nearly 20 minutes

James Fickel deposited 80,000 ETH worth over $200 million to Coinbase Prime in nearly 20 minutes

PANews reported on July 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, ETH/BTC exchange rate bull James Fickel transferred 30,000 ETH (US$76.45 million) to Coinbase Prime and 50,000 ETH
PANews2025/07/04 17:17
A certain ETH whale/institution has deposited 38,100 ETH worth $94.198 million to various CEXs in the past six days

A certain ETH whale/institution has deposited 38,100 ETH worth $94.198 million to various CEXs in the past six days

PANews reported on July 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a certain ETH whale/institution has recharged a total of 38,100 ETH to major exchanges in the past
PANews2025/07/04 17:13
China Asset Management: We will continue to launch more tokenized fund products in the future and promote the secondary circulation of tokenized funds on compliant platforms

China Asset Management: We will continue to launch more tokenized fund products in the future and promote the secondary circulation of tokenized funds on compliant platforms

PANews reported on July 4 that according to the financial sector, in the stablecoin ecosystem, some public fund Hong Kong subsidiaries are preparing intensively, among which China Asset Management participated
PANews2025/07/04 17:07
As Kaito eats up crypto social media: How we fell victim to the “yell economy”

As Kaito eats up crypto social media: How we fell victim to the "yell economy"

Author:defizard Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News In April 2023, I joined CT (Crypto Twitter) with a group of friends. At that time, we were all writing airdrop strategies, spending 1-2
PANews2025/07/04 17:00
Bo Hines predicts U.S crypto industry will skyrocket to $20t in value after stablecoin bill passes

Bo Hines predicts U.S crypto industry will skyrocket to $20t in value after stablecoin bill passes

Executive Director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, Bo Hines, predicts the digital asset industry will see a $15 to $20t surge in value following the GENIUS Act’s legalization. In a recent interview, the Executive Director of…
Crypto.news2025/07/04 16:57
Data: 20,000 ETH transferred from unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional

Data: 20,000 ETH transferred from unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 20,000 ETH (US$51,009,401) was transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional.
PANews2025/07/04 16:56

