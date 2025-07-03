MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin Asia 2025 organizers offered free admission to all participants
On August 28-29, 2025, the Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference will be held in Hong Kong. The organizers of the event have announced that all attendees will receive a free general admission pass. In this way, they aim to make the event the most accessible bitcoin conference in the world. The initiative is aimed at students, […] Сообщение Bitcoin Asia 2025 organizers offered free admission to all participants появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/03 20:07
AMUNDI, Europe's largest asset management company: US stablecoin policy may undermine the global payment system
PANews reported on July 3 that according to CGTN America, AMUNDI, Europe's largest asset management company, said that the US stablecoin policy could undermine the global payment system.
PANews
2025/07/03 20:05
JPMorgan Chase expects the stablecoin market to reach $500 billion in 2028, far below optimistic forecasts
PANews reported on July 3 that according to CoinDesk, JPMorgan Chase released a research report predicting that the global stablecoin market will grow to US$500 billion in 2028, far lower
PANews
2025/07/03 19:57
U.S. Treasury Secretary warns: Tariffs could rise back to April 2 levels
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant warned the United States' trading partners not to extend trade negotiations, saying that if no progress is
PANews
2025/07/03 19:52
Robinhood CEO: OpenAI and SpaceX’s “stock tokens” are derivatives, not equity
PANews reported on July 3 that according to The Block, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev responded to OpenAI's questions, emphasizing that the OpenAI and SpaceX "stock tokens" launched for European users
PANews
2025/07/03 19:50
DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam
The U.S. Department of Justice has credited stablecoin issuer Tether for helping recover $40,300 in stolen crypto tied to a scam that impersonated the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee. According to the July 2 release, the scam occurred in December 2024, when…
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 19:47
BTC hits all-time high in Türkiye
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cointelegraph, BTC hit a record high in Türkiye.
PANews
2025/07/03 19:39
JD.com and Ant Group push for yuan-pegged stablecoins to challenge dollar’s digital dominance
China’s leading tech giants JD.com and Ant Group are actively lobbying Chinese regulators as part of a push to counter the U.S. dollar’s growing digital dominance. Both companies have urged the People’s Bank of China to authorize the issuance of…
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 19:37
SlowMist: GitHub's popular Solana tool hides a trap for stealing coins
PANews reported on July 3 that according to the SlowMist security team, on July 2, a victim claimed that he had used an open source project hosted on GitHub the
PANews
2025/07/03 19:34
Franklin Templeton: The future of corporate crypto finance strategies is full of uncertainty, with the risk of "dangerous" feedback loops
PANews reported on July 3 that according to The Block, Franklin Templeton Digital Assets analysts issued a report warning that the future of corporate crypto financial strategies is full of
PANews
2025/07/03 19:21
