Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million

PANews reported on July 31st that Web3 role-playing game Aria (ARIA) has successfully raised $5 million in its latest round of funding. This round of financing was led by Folius
PANews2025/07/31 11:17
The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

PANews reported on July 31 that the Bank of Japan maintained its benchmark interest rate at 0.5%, marking the fourth consecutive meeting at which it remained unchanged, in line with
PANews2025/07/31 10:59
A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Aunt Ai, another new address, 0x286…2aEa4, whose ownership remains unclear, has been hoarding ETH. Over the past six days, this address has
PANews2025/07/31 10:56
AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PANews reported on July 31 that according to The Information , artificial intelligence startup Cohere expects revenue to reach $200 million this year. The company is currently nearing the completion
PANews2025/07/31 10:53
Crypto market diverges, ETH returns to $3,800, NFT sector drops over 3%

Crypto market diverges, ETH returns to $3,800, NFT sector drops over 3%

PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, some crypto markets saw gains today. ETH rose 1.43%, returning above $3,800, and BTC rose 0.28% to $118,000. The SocialFi
PANews2025/07/31 10:51
London-based payments company Due completes $7.3 million in seed funding and launches a global stablecoin payment API

London-based payments company Due completes $7.3 million in seed funding and launches a global stablecoin payment API

PANews reported on July 31st that Due, a London-based borderless payments startup, announced the completion of a $7.3 million seed round and the official launch of its global stablecoin payment
PANews2025/07/31 10:45
DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

PANews reported on July 31 that fiber optic network provider DoubleZero announced the establishment of a 3 million SOL staking pool to accelerate the growth and performance improvement of validators
PANews2025/07/31 10:30
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (July 31, 2025)

Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (July 31, 2025)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Check out this infographic from "Ai&Meme Daily"! [Image file name missing] 7/31 Update: Market volatility, altcoins suffer. $CHILLHOUSE's NFT
PANews2025/07/31 10:22
Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

The White House just released its "Crypto Policy Report." Today, let's take a look: The Big Picture The Trump administration signed a new directive (EO 14178) in early 2025,
PANews2025/07/31 10:00
OpenAI's annualized revenue in the first seven months reached $12 billion, with over 700 million weekly active users.

OpenAI's annualized revenue in the first seven months reached $12 billion, with over 700 million weekly active users.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to The Information, OpenAI's revenue doubled in the first seven months of this year, reaching an annualized $12 billion, with an average monthly
PANews2025/07/31 09:58

