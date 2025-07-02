2025-08-03 Sunday

BounceBit to launch tokenized stock products in Q4

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, BounceBit announced that it will launch tokenized stock products in the fourth quarter, covering securities in four major securities markets:
PANews2025/07/02 22:29
DeFi Development Corp discloses $112.5 million private placement to fund SOL purchases

PANews reported on July 2 that according to The Block, Solana Ecosystem listed company DeFi Development Corp (stock code DFDV) disclosed details of a $112.5 million private placement, which will
PANews2025/07/02 22:26
U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CNBC, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), discussed the rise of stock tokenization and its impact on
PANews2025/07/02 22:14
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 2,180 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net outflow of 4,162 ETH

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 2,180 BTC (about $234.93 million) today; Fidelity had an outflow of
PANews2025/07/02 22:10
Belgian bank KBC to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum trading services for retail customers

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cointelegraph, KBC, one of the largest banks in Belgium, plans to provide Bitcoin and Ethereum investment services to retail customers through its
PANews2025/07/02 22:08
REX-OSPREY SOLANA ETF is now live

PANews reported on July 2 that Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart wrote on the X platform: "The first Solana staking ETF (ie REX-OSPREY SOLANA ETF) is officially launched; the new ETF
PANews2025/07/02 22:03
Skybridge Capital founder: The trend of listed companies' crypto reserves will eventually fade

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bloomberg, Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of hedge fund SkyBridge Capital, said that the recent trend of listed companies adopting cryptocurrency
PANews2025/07/02 21:56
SOL Strategies releases June update: Over 3.7 million SOLs have been delegated to validators

PANews reported on July 2 that SOL Strategies, the Canadian listed company "Solana's version of MicroStrategy", released its June update. According to the 40-F form submitted to the SEC, the
PANews2025/07/02 21:48
Bitcoin Falls, Markets Panic – but GMO Miners Still Make Daily Profits

Over the past weekend, Bitcoin briefly fell below the $100,000 mark and quickly rebounded 10%, re-standing above the $106,000 mark. Although this trend brings short-term confidence, most technical analysts believe that the rebound may be difficult to maintain. Crypto analyst Louigi warned that Bitcoin may have formed a “double top” structure, which usually indicates that the market will enter a correction period. The buyer’s liquidity trap currently formed near $106,600 and multiple unfilled fair value gaps (FVG) show that the risk of a short-term correction still exists. If the key support level of $102,000 to $101,000 is broken, the price may fall further. How to achieve stable returns in uncertainty? For frequent traders, this oscillating pattern can be called a “meat grinder”: it is difficult to predict the rise and fall, and it is difficult to seize opportunities. Investors with strategic foresight often build a passive income system at this time without watching the market or gambling. Therefore, more and more investors have turned their attention to the GMO Miner cloud mining platform – a smart mining method that gets rid of short-term risks and focuses on long-term stable returns. What Is GMO Miner? Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the UK, GMO Miner is the world’s leading green cloud computing service platform. The platform provides users with remote mining services without the need to purchase machines and zero technical barriers through clean energy data centers distributed in Europe, the United States and Asia. Users only need to register and select a contract to participate in the mining of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, and LTC, and daily income is automatically settled without fear of market fluctuations. Start Daily Passive Income in Three Steps Register for free and receive a $15 cloud computing power reward New users can get a mining experience computing power worth $15 when they register, and they can start making profits without investment. Choose the right contract and allocate funds independently The platform provides a variety of mining contracts to suit different budgets and goals:For complete contract details and real-time returns, please visit the official website . Automatic output, flexible withdrawal or reinvestment The contract will automatically generate income within 24 hours after it takes effect. The platform settles daily and records in real time, supports withdrawal or reinvestment at any time, flexible and efficient. Five Advantages of GMO Miner Global green data center, energy-saving, environmentally friendly, stable operation No equipment and technical background required, 0 threshold to get started Income is credited daily, open and transparent on the chain Supports flexible configuration of multiple currencies, diversification of risks Sign up and get computing power rewards, truly 0 cost to start No Need to Chase Ups and Downs, Stable Income Is the Future Currently, Bitcoin is only one step away from its historical high, but there are still many variables in the market. Instead of repeatedly testing in price fluctuations, it is better to use GMO Miner to create a 24-hour stable passive income system to make your funds truly efficient. Register now, receive $15 free computing power, and start a stable mining journey! Download the GMO Miner APP to control your income progress anytime, anywhere.
CryptoNews2025/07/02 21:44
Addentax signs $1.3 billion term sheet to acquire 12,000 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 2 that according to PR Newswire, Nasdaq-listed clothing manufacturer Addentax Group Corp. announced that it has signed a non-binding terms list with a major independent Bitcoin
PANews2025/07/02 21:38

