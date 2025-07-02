2025-08-03 Sunday

SoDEX testnet is now online. Whitelisted users can participate in simulated trading and win generous $SOSO rewards

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, SoDEX, a high-performance trading chain incubated by AI investment research platform SoSoValue, has officially launched the test network at 20:00
Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Globenewswire, artificial intelligence company Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS) announced that it will increase its Bitcoin reserves by 20% to 120 Bitcoins
Martin Bruncko: Why euro stablecoins will surpass €100B in market cap

Schuman Financial founder Martin Bruncko says that the rise of euro stablecoins is “inevitable”, as Europe pushes to digitize its financial systems while strongly resisting dollarization. Speaking at EthCC in Cannes on July 1, Schuman Financial founder Martin Bruncko projected that euro…
Coinbase has acquired token management platform Liquifi

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Fortune magazine, the crypto exchange Coinbase announced the acquisition of token management platform Liquifi, which is its fourth acquisition completed in 2025.
EthCC: Vitalik Buterin believes crypto has reached an ‘inflection point’

At the EthCC, Vitalik Buterin says that crypto has reached a significant turning point, signified by mainstream adoption from big players and political figures. As a result, the focus for building in the space must also change. During his annual…
Hungarian Central Bank Rules Out Inclusion of Any Crypto Assets

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Zhitong Finance, Hungarian central bank official Kuraly said that the central bank is evaluating its international reserve strategy and excludes the possibility
Cipher Mining produced 160 BTC in June, with a total holding of 1,063 BTC

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Cipher Mining released its unaudited June 2025 operational update report, which disclosed that the company mined 160 BTC in June,
Ripple: Linqto, which is under federal investigation, purchased all its Ripple shares from the secondary market and has no additional business dealings

PANews reported on July 2 that according to the Wall Street Journal, investment company Linqto pioneered a private stock trading channel for ordinary investors, but now faces federal investigations for
Zodia Custody Completes Acquisition of UAE Licensed Crypto Custody Firm Tungsten Custody Solutions

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Finance Feeds, Zodia Custody, a subsidiary of Standard Chartered Bank, has completed the acquisition of Tungsten Custody Solutions, a licensed digital asset
Italian Banking Group Banca Sell to Test Custody Services for Stablecoins and Other Digital Assets

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bloomberg, Italian banking group Banca Sella Holding SpA is conducting an internal pilot project to test custody services for digital assets such
