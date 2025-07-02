2025-08-03 Sunday

SEC approves amendment to convert Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund into ETF

PANews reported on July 2 that according to The block, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the rule change proposal put forward by the New York Stock Exchange
Three major impacts of the Genius Act on the cryptocurrency industry in the next five years

By Alex Carchidi Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain On June 17, the U.S. Senate passed the Guidance and Establishment of a United States Stablecoin National Innovation Act (Genius Act), the first
Trump-Backed GENIUS Act Under Fire: NYAG Urges Tougher Stablecoin Rules Before July Vote

New York Attorney General Letitia James has raised serious concerns over the recently passed GENIUS Act, warning Congress that the bill, in its current form, could leave investors and the U.S. financial system vulnerable. In a letter sent Monday to congressional leaders, James urged lawmakers to slow down the legislative process and implement stronger guardrails before finalizing any stablecoin regulations. Attorney General Calls GENIUS Act “A Danger to Investors, Economy, and National Security” The U.S. Senate approved the “Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act” last month in a 68-30 vote . It marked the first time the chamber passed a comprehensive bill focused solely on stablecoins. The legislation proposes strict rules for issuers, including full dollar backing and monthly disclosures of reserves. The bill is now headed to the House of Representatives, where lawmakers are preparing for a potential vote in the coming days. Source: NYAG But Attorney General James says the GENIUS Act does not go far enough to protect the public. “Many people across the country invest millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies, yet our laws fail to protect them and their money from fraud,” James said in the letter. “Unregulated cryptocurrency transactions are a danger to investors, the economy, and national security.” James expressed concern that legalizing stablecoin issuance without stronger oversight will open the door to financial abuse. She warned that the current bill lacks key protections and could allow stablecoin issuers to operate with less accountability than banks. Her letter calls on Congress to treat stablecoin issuers like traditional banks. That would include stronger regulatory supervision, capital requirements, and FDIC-backed insurance on stablecoin deposits. She also recommended digital identity verification for stablecoin users to reduce fraud, prevent money laundering, and limit the ability of bad actors to hide behind anonymity. James warned that stablecoins are often used in anonymous transactions, which can be exploited by criminal networks and terrorist groups. Without stricter measures, she argued, the GENIUS Act could compromise national security and leave the economy exposed. The letter also emphasized the need to keep stablecoin issuers within U.S. jurisdiction. Offshore platforms, James said, pose enforcement challenges and make it harder to maintain regulatory standards. She also urged lawmakers not to undercut community banks, which she said remain essential to rural and underserved communities. GENIUS and CLARITY Crypto Bills Favor Industry Over Investors James is not only targeting the GENIUS Act; She has also submitted a statement to the House Financial Services Committee regarding the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act ( CLARITY ), another crypto bill under review. In that statement, James criticized the bill for shielding bad actors, allowing market manipulation, and failing to give regulators the tools to stop fraud. She warned that both the GENIUS and CLARITY Acts, if passed without key revisions, would create a weak regulatory framework that prioritizes industry growth over consumer protection. In her latest letter, James told Congress: “Take the time necessary to draft legislation that will enhance innovation while protecting our banking system that is the envy of the world.” The GENIUS Act, while receiving bipartisan support in the Senate , has drawn divided reactions from regulators and state officials. It would limit stablecoin issuance to licensed institutions and impose requirements around asset backing and public disclosures. ⚠️ The GENIUS Act has been passed — but experts say stablecoins have the potential to damage the global economy #Crypto #Tether #Circle #USDT #USDC https://t.co/NWGB63iV2M — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 19, 2025 Under the bill, stablecoins must be backed by U.S. dollars or equivalent liquid assets, and consumer protections are included in the event of issuer bankruptcy. President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed the bill. “Get it to my desk, ASAP—NO DELAYS, NO ADD ONS,” he wrote on Truth Social. Still, James insists the bill needs deeper scrutiny. She warned that pushing stablecoin legislation forward without additional safeguards will leave American investors at risk. The House of Representatives is expected to hold procedural votes on the GENIUS and CLARITY Acts as early as the week of July 7 . 🏛️ The GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act slated to be voted on by the House of Representatives as early as next week. #GENIUSAct #CLARITYAct https://t.co/5sxdIu420J — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 30, 2025 Should either bill pass both chambers, it would represent a major shift in how digital assets are regulated in the U.S. This isn’t James’ first warning to Congress. In April, she sent letters urging lawmakers to include “common sense principles” in any crypto bill, such as requiring stablecoin issuers to operate onshore and barring cryptocurrencies from retirement accounts. With momentum building in Washington to establish clear crypto laws, James is pressing for balance. She says investor protection and financial stability must not be traded for speed. “Congress must pass legislation that strengthens oversight of cryptocurrency to help stop fraud and criminal activity and protect the American public,” she said.
Eskom Eyes Bitcoin Mining & AI to Tackle $22.7B Debt – Can the Lights Stay On?

South Africa’s struggling power utility Eskom is considering Bitcoin mining, artificial intelligence (AI), and data centres as part of its long-term strategy to stay afloat, according to group CEO Dan Marokane. Speaking earlier this year at the BizNews Conference, Marokane said the utility is exploring new ways to repurpose its excess electricity capacity as the energy market shifts. He pointed to growing demand in the U.S. from Bitcoin miners and data centres as an indication of where the future might be heading. Inside Eskom’s Strategy to Survive a $22.7 Billion Debt Load Eskom is undergoing a major strategic rethink as it confronts declining electricity sales and a mounting R403 billion ($22.7 billion) debt load. Eskom CEO Dan Marokane recently acknowledged the severity of the crisis, describing it as a “structural decline” driven by the growing adoption of self-generation and independent power producers (IPPs). In 2023 alone, Eskom’s electricity sales dropped by 4%, and the utility anticipates that this downward trend will persist for another three to five years. “The business has to reinvent itself and use part of this baseload in a way that can help it manage the remainder of its debt pile,” Marokane said, hinting at the need to reimagine Eskom’s commercial model. Eskom employees are involved and generating and selling fraudulent prepaid electricity tokens worth billions, causing higher tariffs and likely contributing to past load-shedding. https://t.co/fhGlQQMoNu — MyBroadband (@mybroadband) June 30, 2025 Beyond operational challenges, Eskom faces a deepening financial crisis. The utility’s municipal customers owe an additional R90 billion, and South Africa’s Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has warned that Eskom’s total debt could balloon to R3.1 trillion by 2050 if left unchecked. Eskom is exploring alternative uses for its surplus generation capacity. Among the unconventional options being considered are energy-intensive industries such as artificial intelligence data centers and even Bitcoin mining. “We have to be looking at alternatives, and there are exciting opportunities around AI and data centres, but also within the space of Bitcoin,” Marokane noted. Bitcoin mining, though controversial, offers a potential outlet for surplus electricity. In countries like the U.S., crypto miners and AI firms have become major energy consumers. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in 2024 that large-scale computing facilities, including Bitcoin mining operations, are now among the fastest-growing sources of electricity demand, especially in Texas. These facilities often strike deals to reduce usage during high-demand periods, similar to Eskom’s load curtailment program. In one case, Texas-based mining firm Riot Platforms was paid $32 million in 2023 for voluntarily cutting consumption during a heatwave. Eskom said it is looking to replicate this model. But while it plans for an integrated energy-intensive future, South Africa’s grid is reportedly under pressure. Between June 13 and 19 this year, Eskom reported average unplanned outages of 15,076 megawatts, above the 15,000 MW threshold that triggers Stage 2 load-shedding. The utility has so far avoided rotational blackouts but has relied heavily on costly diesel-powered open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs). Eskom’s OCGT load factor has more than doubled year-over-year, from 5.78% to 11.73%. To date, Eskom has spent R4.51 billion on diesel this financial year, generating 768.64 GWh of electricity. That’s more than double the 378.75 GWh generated during the same period last year. Eskom says diesel usage will likely drop as more power units come back online following long-term maintenance. But for now, it continues to burn fuel to keep the lights on while weighing long-term solutions, including Bitcoin mining and AI, to secure its financial survival. Global Bitcoin Mining Faces Growing Scrutiny Over Energy and Emissions As Eskom prepares a $22.7 billion debt relief plan to stabilize South Africa’s power utility, the global spotlight on energy use, particularly from Bitcoin mining, is intensifying. A 2024 peer-reviewed study in Nature Communications revealed that U.S. Bitcoin mining facilities emit harmful fine particulate matter (PM2.5) across state lines, affecting nearly 2 million people. The 34 largest mining sites consumed 32.3 TWh of electricity, 33% more than Los Angeles, mostly powered by fossil fuels. Pollution hotspots now stretch from New York to Texas, exposing regulatory gaps and health risks. This has reignited global scrutiny on crypto mining’s power demands. While a Cambridge report showed a positive trend —52.4% of Bitcoin mining now uses sustainable energy—natural gas has overtaken coal as the dominant source, showing uneven progress. Meanwhile, the U.S. sector faces new hurdles. Tariffs of up to 36% on imported mining machines , proposed under Trump’s trade policies, have sent shockwaves through the industry.
SEC approves conversion of Grayscale&#039;s large-cap crypto fund into ETF

Grayscale has slowly narrowed the arbitrage opportunities on its crypto trusts by converting them into exchange-traded funds.
Not all Bitcoin holding firms will avoid death spiral, new report says

Nearly 200 companies now hold billions in Bitcoin, but a new report cautions that only a few can avoid the dangers of a potential death spiral. Bitcoin’s (BTC) corporate adoption is accelerating fast, with nearly 200 entities now holding over…
Bitcoin could reach $200,000 by year-end, but altcoin growth remains weak: Bitwise

Bitwise executives shared in a Tuesday report that the firm is maintaining its prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) could hit a $200,000 milestone by the end of 2025.
European fintech Spiko integrates Chainlink’s CCIP for $380m money market funds

Money markets platform Spiko is tapping into Chainlink’s cross-chain interoperability protocol to enable multichain access to over $380 million in regulated on-chain funds. The European fintech announced on July 1, 2025, noting that it was integrating Chainlink (LINK), with the…
Connecticut governor approves law prohibiting crypto use in government

Many provisions of the legislation, which received overwhelming support in the state House and Senate, take effect on Oct. 1.
DOGE Presses SEC to Relax SPAC Rules – Will Musk’s Influence Tip the Scales?

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is now targeting the SEC’s rules on Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) and confidential data reporting by private investment advisers. Per Reuters, the SEC adopted those rules during the Biden administration to enhance investor protection and systemic risk monitoring. DOGE, a Trump administration initiative created to cut federal regulatory burdens, has recently approached SEC staff to explore revisions to these rules. This comes as some businesses view it as excessive. The talks are part of a broader deregulatory push by the Trump administration, intended to reduce compliance costs and spur market activity. Executive Order Spurs Deregulatory Action Earlier in March, Elon Musk’s DOGE task force joined the SEC under a new liaison effort. DOGE staff were to receive internal system access and be treated as SEC personnel. An internal email said standard ethics and IT protocols would apply. 🔍 @elonmusk ’s DOGE team gains access to SEC systems under a new liaison initiative, sparking debates on regulatory independence and public-private collaboration in financial governance. #CryptoRegulation #SEC https://t.co/lRHLqWwkj8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) March 28, 2025 Today, Reuters reported that a White House spokesperson said the administration is working with the SEC “to more efficiently maintain fair and orderly markets while protecting everyday investors.” However, DOGE’s involvement in SEC policy has unsettled some SEC staff. The agency, while led by a presidentially appointed chair, is widely regarded as an independent regulator. Traditionally, it limits policy coordination with the White House to maintain regulatory impartiality. Amanda Fischer, policy director at financial reform group Better Markets, said DOGE’s role “raises serious concerns” about potential conflicts of interest. “It’s outrageous that outside designees to the agency, who presumably were not selected by the chair, would have a say in rulemaking,” said Fischer, who served as chief of staff to former SEC Chair Gary Gensler. In contrast, the deregulatory effort appears to align with views held by Republican SEC commissioners Mark Uyeda and Hester Peirce. The duo has previously objected to the Biden-era rules on SPACs and private funds. They argue that such regulations stifle innovation and burden firms unnecessarily. Uyeda and Peirce criticized the removal of a legal “safe harbor” that protected SPAC sponsors from liability for forward-looking statements. They also opposed the expanded reporting requirements under Form PF, a rule requiring private fund advisers to submit more detailed data to regulators. SEC Indicates Willingness to Engage with DOGE According to the report, the SEC confirmed its collaboration with DOGE, stating that both parties are working “to find cost efficiencies and ensure public funds are being used as effectively as possible.” While the agency has not indicated specific policy reversals, discussions with exchange operators about loosening SPAC requirements are ongoing. The resurgence of interest in SPACs, including among those connected to Trump’s own media venture, suggests possible momentum behind the rollback. “It’s a departure from past practice,” said Adam Pritchard, law professor at the University of Michigan. “Whether White House influence is a risk or an opportunity depends on your perspective.” President Donald Trump, upon his election victory, appointed Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). ⚡️ It’s official: President-elect @realDonaldTrump taps @elonmusk and @VivekGRamaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aiming to cut government waste and streamline operations. #DOGE #ElonMusk #DonaldTrump https://t.co/BRzSIq76wi — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) November 13, 2024 He tasked the agency with cutting federal waste, slashing regulations, and overhauling government agencies. Trump called the initiative a “modern-day Manhattan Project” and praised Musk’s operational track record. However, in April, Elon Musk announced he was stepping down as a Special Government Employee at DOGE . Musk posted on X that his term had ended and thanked Trump for the opportunity to tackle government waste. While DOGE continues, sources said Musk faced pushback within the White House and voiced frustration with federal inefficiency and Trump’s tax plan.
